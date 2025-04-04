Rep Member Decries Killings In Plateau, Advocates State Police

Share

The former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, Dachung Bagos, has condemned the killing of 12 persons by suspected herders in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Bagos, who represents the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the 10th House of Representatives, urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts in securing the lives and property of the people in Bokkos and Plateau State in general.

He also called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the creation of state police, which would empower State governments and local communities to address their specific security needs.

A statement by Dafwam Yaks, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Lawmaker, said the Bagos “expressed deep sorrow and condemnation over the ongoing killings in Bokkos, particularly the recent tragic attacks in Ruwi Village, which resulted in the deaths of about 12 innocent individuals.

“His thoughts are with the families affected by this senseless loss, which has left lasting scars on the community and beyond.”

He commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State for demonstrating leadership and compassion through his visit to the affected areas, offering sympathy to grieving families and reaffirming his commitment to tackling the state’s security challenges.

Bagos also called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens in Plateau State, acknowledging the urgent need for adequate policing and protection.

According to the statement, Bagos “urged local communities to unite in their efforts to protect one another, emphasizing the importance of community strength as outlined in Nigeria’s Constitution.”

He further called on the National Assembly to hasten the enactment of legislation for the establishment of state police to empower State governments and Local authorities to take charge of their internal security.

“In this moment of mourning,” the statement concluded, “Hon. Bagos extends his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and prays for healing for those who are hospitalised.

“It is a time for solidarity and collective strength as the community seeks to recover and support one another.”

