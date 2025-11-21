Rep Member Condemns Abduction Of Niger School Children

The Chairman of the House Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba, has condemned in the strongest terms the abduction of children at the St. Mary’s School in Papari community in Agwara local government area of Niger State.

Garba, who represents Kontagora/Wushishi/Mariga/Mashega federal constituency of Niger State, in a statement on Friday, signed by his media aide, Mohammed Umar, described the abduction as “Tragic, senseless and utterly unacceptable, noting that the continued targeting of schools poses a grave threat to the nation’s educational future.

He expressed his deep concern over the trauma the abducted schoolgirls may be facing and called for an immediate and well-coordinated operation by security agencies to ensure their safe rescue and the arrest of the perpetrators.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, I commiserate with the Government and people of Niger state, especially the families of the abducted students, while assuring you of my deep support and solidarity during this trying time.

The lawmaker prayed to the Almighty Allah for the safe and early return of the abducted schoolgirls and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the affected families, urging communities to remain vigilant and cooperative with security agencies in the collective effort to rid the region of criminality.