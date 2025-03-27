Rep Hails Tinubu For Assent To S’South Devt Commission

Share

The member representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal constituency of Rivers State in the 10th House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) bill into law.

The lawmaker, who was the lead sponsor of the bill made the commendation while speaking to journalists in Abuja, saying that their consistent efforts since the 9th Assembly have paid off.

He said, “So, mine is on behalf of everyone who supported this idea from the 9th Assembly to the 10th Assembly up to this point that it has materialized. I want to say thank you to Mr President. This journey started from the 9th Assembly. I want to thank all members of the 9th Assembly who were part of the sponsorship of this bill.

“It actually was passed in the 9th Assembly on the 16th of November 2021 and we couldn’t have concurrence from the Senate and so it was not even presented to Mr. President for assent.

“In the 10th Assembly, the journey started again. Of course, I have always been the lead sponsor of this very project. From 25th of July 2023, immediately we resumed. We brought it back as a bill from the previous Parliament.

It went through all the processes and on the 16th of July 2024, it was passed by the House of Representatives and now forwarded to the Senate for concurrence.

“The Senate version was also available as sponsored by Senator Ekpenyong. So by the time both houses passed their various versions, the conference committee had to clear that and eventually it’s been taken to Mr President and he has signed it into law”.

Rep. Abiente however noted that, the Commission needs competent persons to steer its affairs in order to discharge its responsibilities in the region bedevilled by various environmental and socio-economic challenges for decades.

He added, “Going from experiences from similar agencies, Mr. President should look out for men and women of impeccable character to drive the process because there are lots of deficits relative to infrastructure development and several other areas of engagement in the South-South region. So if this is done, we are very confident that the President must have written his name in gold”.

The lawmaker further informed that, there is a clear distinction between the South-South as it is and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which had been passed before.

According to him, unlike the NDDC, the South-South Development Commission is a Commission that cover the six states in the South-South region adding that, other regions also have their development commissions approved by the President after their bills were passed by the Parliament.

The lawmaker further added, “The sharp distinction between the Niger Delta Development Commission and the South-South Development Commission borders on the geography.

“For the NDDC, you have states in the South-West. All those states from the South-West is a member of the NDDC. And Imo, as well as other states from the South-East, are also members of the Niger Delta Development Commission. And they also have their own independent regional commissions. And the NDDC caters essentially for states within the area called Niger Delta, probably with a little emphasis on the areas where you have been able to find and explore oil as of today.

“Similar to what has come to play, which is the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC).You have HYPPADEC because of the areas that are producing or generating electricity from hydro. And there is also this push to have a development commission for areas where you have abundance of solid minerals. So, if we have to situate and balance all this, there does not seem to be any duplication.

“The NDDC is there to cater for the interests of the entire Niger Delta environment, irrespective of which of the geopolitical zones that you come from. But this is specific, just like you have the North-East Development, you have the North-West Development, North-Central Development, and it has guaranteed that none has been excluded.

“Don’t forget, even before we started talking about all these development commissions, there used to be the very popular OMPADEC, Oil, Minerals, Producing Area Development Commission. Before that was the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority. So it’s nothing from the blues. It’s been one with a trajectory, with a history, and with specifics in terms of what it ought to achieve.

“The area is grossly challenged. When I say grossly challenged, I’m not talking about the various state capitals. You can just walk around and you find roads. I’m not sure of any of the state capitals that I even know where you can guarantee public supply of potable water. I don’t think that it’s already working in Port Harcourt. I don’t know if it’s working in Oyo. I’m not sure they’ve gotten it completely.

“So there are lots of deficits relative to infrastructure. And without this infrastructure, you cannot drive the economy of the area. There are several communities outside, even within the capital cities, they cannot guarantee for themselves power supply for 24 hours. And without power, you cannot achieve industrialisation”.

