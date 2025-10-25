Rep Hails Nigeria’s Exit From FATF Grey List

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon. Ginger Obinna Onwusibe, has congratulated the Federal Government and all relevant institutions on Nigeria’s historic exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, describing it as a “National victory for integrity, resilience, and interagency collaboration.”

Hon. Onwusibe commended the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and other law enforcement / regulatory agencies and the Federal Ministry of Justice, for their dedication and cooperation throughout the reform process.

“This achievement is the product of years of hard work and synergy among our institutions. It restores global confidence in Nigeria’s financial system and demonstrates that our country can meet the highest international standards of transparency and accountability,” Hon. Onwusibe said.

He also praised the National Assembly’s role in passing key reforms, including amendments to the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, which strengthened Nigeria’s legal framework for combating money laundering, terrorism financing, and illicit financial flows.

Onwusibe said as the Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Crimes, he supported the milestone achievement through direct excellent oversight function on both NFIU and EFCC.

He urged stakeholders to sustain the momentum to ensure Nigeria never returns to the list, reaffirming the committee’s commitment to continuous legislative oversight and institutional support.