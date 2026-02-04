Rep Hails Aiyedatiwa’s Inclusive Governance Strides

A member of the House of Representatives from Ileoluji/ Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency, Hon Festus Adefiranye, has celebrated the governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for his strides in fostering inclusive governance and accelerating infrastructure as the state celebrates 50th anniversary.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, Adefiranye, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Christian Pilgrimage, said: “As we celebrate our state’s Golden Jubilee, we do more than mark a date; we jubilate with profound gratitude for our shared journey.

“Born in 1976, Ondo State was built on a promise, fuelled by the rich gifts of our land and the resilient spirit of our people.

For five decades, we have cultivated excellence — from our fertile farmlands and energy resources to our renowned institutions of learning and pioneering healthcare. “Our strength lies in our unique blend of rich culture and progressive ambition. “This celebration honours our pathfinders and unsung heroes whose toil laid our foundation.”