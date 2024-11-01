Rep Empowers Rural Women In Fish, Snail Farming

Share

To enhance food and medicine security, a member representing Eket/ONNA/Esit-Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, has embarked on the phase-three of his comprehensive empowerment and capacity-building programme, targeting over 100 rural women in his constituency.

The phase-three of the empowerment programme, which is done in collaboration with the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency, commenced on Friday at the Federal Constituency Office, RCC Road, Eket, focusing on practical training in fish and snail farming.

According to Hon. Etteh, who flagged off the phase-three empowerment programme for women, the training is expected to equip them with essential skills in sustainable farming practices, empowering them to contribute significantly to food security while providing avenues for economic empowerment.

Represented by a former Ibeno Chapter Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Ekoakwaha Etteh, the federal lawmaker said “The empowerment training on fish and snail farming was chosen for the low entry barriers and high nutritional value of fish and snails. And much more, it was chosen because it aligns with Governor Umo Eno’s A.R.I.S.E Agenda in boosting local agricultural productivity and fostering self-reliance among women in rural communities.”

While emphasizing the importance of supporting women in agriculture to promote food security and economic independence, Hon. Etteh said that empowering women means empowering generations.

Addressing the participants, the representative of the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency, Mrs. Effa Adebola, said the training covers technical aspects of fish and snail farming, such as breeding, feeding, pest control, and harvesting.

She further added that “participants will also receive guidance on the medicinal and nutritional benefits of these practices, which is in line with the Agency’s expertise in natural food sources for health.”

In his remarks, the Liaison Officer for Eket/ONNA/Esit-Eket/IbenoFederal Constituency, Engr. Samuel Ukwat, said as the phase-three training progresses, Hon. Etteh remains dedicated to ensuring that the empowerment journey for these women extends beyond training and translates into long-term economic benefits.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, a Special Assistant to the Governor on Trade, Obonganwan Grace Oduok, commended the federal lawmaker for the inclusion of women in his empowerment scheme and expressed optimism for the positive impact the training will have on household income and local food supply.

The event was witnessed by the Resource Consultant, Mrs. Malubia Arah of Arachnida Networks Limited, and some stakeholders from the federal constituency.

Share

Please follow and like us: