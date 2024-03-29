Rep Empowers 4,376 Bauchi Women With N50m

The representative of Darazo and Ganju – wa, Bauchi State, in the House of Representatives, Mansur Manu Soro, has disbursed N50 million to 4,376 women in his constituency. Speaking during the distribution yesterday in Bauchi, Soro said the empowerment initiative aims to uplift women entrepreneurs, promote their economic growth, and enhance livelihoods.

He added that the grants would help the women to realise their full potential. The legislator said: “We are confident that the grants will serve as a catalyst for positive change and sustainable development in our communities for generations to come.” The beneficiaries inter – viewed Jummai Muhammad, Aishatu Musa and Hajara Kab – iru commended the lawmaker for the gesture.