Rep-Elect, Agbese Salutes Tinubu Over Emefiele’s Sack, Arrest

…calls for removal of all corrupt MDAs heads, probe of ex-CBN boss’ term

Chief Philip Agbese, the lawmaker-elect representing Ado/Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency has applauded President Bola Tinubu for suspending Godwin Emefiele as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor.

Agbese, in a statement issued on Friday night, said the President has again shown that he is prepared for the job by taking drastic decisions for the good of the nation.

The House of Reps member-elect said Emefiele’s dismissal and subsequent arrest are long overdue, urging the President to go a step further to axe other corrupt officials in government.

He said the Tinubu administration inherited an endemic rot in public service and should continue to sanitize the system until it is rid of “compromised elements”.

Describing Emefiele as an “economic rascal”, Agbese said the disgraced former CBN boss should be used as an example for other corrupt officials.

He said Emefiele must be made to pay for all the untold hardship, sufferings, and anguish he brought on Nigerians in almost a decade all in the name of economic reforms and policies.

The lawmaker-elect, therefore, urged the President to probe the last-minute appointments by his predecessor and those found unfit for such positions should be disgraced like Emefiele.

“I am pleased with the news that Emefiele has been suspended. There is excitement all over the nation as though a dictator had just been arrested. It goes a long way to show how Nigerians detest one man,” he said.

“Emefiele has no business in governance. He is corrupt, incompetent, and vicious – bereft of ideas to move the country forward and without a sustainable solution to the current hardship faced by Nigerians.

“He has done almost irreparable damage to the nation’s economy, wiping out small businesses and condemning Nigerians with an inescapable reliance on cash to death by hunger. The country was pushed to a cliff and investors fled in droves. There was no justification for Emefiele to continue in his role.

“Emefiele defied all extant laws and dabbled into partisan politics even though it was clear he could not while holding office. Mr. Emefiele failed woefully in stirring the country out of the economic meltdown that characterized the COVID-19 pandemic. His failed policies and sham loan schemes were politicized and given only to his cronies.

“There are too many allegations against the same man. The N89 trillion from stamp duties, his links to Polaris Banks, and his connection with a syndicate of Bureau de Change agents as well as alleged terrorism financing among others. His recent naira redesign policy was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“While his suspension is commendable, I want to urge the president to allow the security agents thoroughly probe Emefiele. He should be jailed if found guilty. I also want the president to beam his torchlight on other corrupt officials”.