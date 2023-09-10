Rep Demands Justice For Slained FUOYE Students

…Highlights Importance of Effectiveness, Efficiency of Education Stakeholders

A member representing Ekiti North 1 Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Akin Rotimi has demanded justice on the killing of a 200-level Nursing student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE), Modupe Atanda Deborah, tasking the security agents to fish out the killers and ensure they face the wrath of the law.

This is just as the lawmakers identified the effectiveness and efficiency of teachers in the development of future generations.

The federal lawmaker who is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs described teachers as critical Stakeholders in education hence the need to give them the necessary support to enhance their productivity.

Akin Rotimi spoke at the weekend during a two-day programme, he organised for teachers in Oye-Ekiti, Oye local government area of Ekiti state.

No fewer than 200 teachers in the Constituency benefitted from a training workshop on modern teaching techniques at the program which has the theme: ‘Strengthening Foundations of Practice

The seminar was organised in conjunction with NurtureHouse Consulting.

Speaking with journalists, Hon. Rotimi said teachers are critical stakeholders in the development of the future generation adding that it is important to equip the teachers to be more effective and efficient.

Rotimi, who expressed optimism about the impact of the programme on the participants, said the objective was to generate and provide “an inclusive teaching environment to nurture the future generation”.

He said: “It is important for me that our teachers, who are critical stakeholders in the development of the future generation have the right skills and techniques to be able to keep abreast of the challenges in the system.

“I thought it was important that we have this capacity development programme to equip our teachers. I’m grateful to God that I found a good partner in NurtureHouse Consulting to be able to provide training for our teachers in the past two days.

“The critical areas have been leaving no one behind, which is the central theme for the entire training. We realized that there are different children with learning disabilities and an increase in cases like autism and other personality traits.

“For some of our teachers, these things are not very common. They don’t really understand these things. So, it is important that we have professionals come and teach them about this and how to have an inclusive teaching environment to nurture the future generation.”

While calling on the teachers to be at the frontline in the fight against gender-based violence, he revealed that he would consult critical stakeholders on the need to establish a special school in his constituency.

“We also realised that gender-based violence is a big issue in the society and it’s important that we enlist teachers as frontline advocates against GBV. They are the ones that spend a lot of time with the children. They are the ones who can spot children who are visibly disturbed and teach teaching around preventing GBV within our schools.

“By the grace of God, that’s one of the things I have in mind for children with special needs. But you realise that as the representative of a constituency, I don’t have the locus standing to do things by myself and a broader context as a representative of the state.

“But what we are doing is eliciting voices of critical stakeholders and if we are able to show that we have a critical consensus around the fact that we need a special school for children with special needs, then I would have a business of being able to champion that as a constituency project.

“I’m hoping that I can consult broadly with stakeholders and then we can build a consensus that this is one of the things that has to be prioritised. I think it’s desirable for a constituency that has 450,000 people in the population and not having one single special school. I think we need one.”

On the killing of the 200-level Nursing student at Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Modupe Atanda Deborah, the lawmaker stated,

“It’s a very dastardly act, and a very sad one. There is what we call safe space where such should never happen and the school environment is one of them. It’s a very sad development and worrisome.

“Modupe Atanda Deborah must get justice and the perpetrators are brought to book and be able to ensure that we would never have such an occurrence. I condemn it and it’s deeply distressing and very sad.

“I stand by the Student Union Government and other stakeholders, as well as the family to extend my deepest condolences and to call again the authorities to ensure that this never happens again.”