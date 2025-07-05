Rep Charges African Nations On Self-Reliance

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Ahmed Satomi, has called on African nations to break free from dependence on Western powers and instead harness the continent’s vast human and natural resources to chart a self-reliant path toward peace, development, and prosperity.

Speaking during the gala night of the 8th Conference of the Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees in Abuja, Satomi urged African countries to speak with one voice, take control of their destiny, and build a continent that reflects its true potential.

“We must erase the notion that we cannot thrive without Western influence. Africa is one of the richest continents on the globe. There is no reason for anyone to be poor—we have everything it takes to stand tall as a continent,” he said.

Satomi warned that unless African leaders take bold, coordinated steps to confront challenges such as terrorism, food insecurity, youth unemployment, weak industrial capacity, and inherited conflicts, the dream of a prosperous Africa will remain elusive.

The lawmaker, who was elected President of the Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees for a two-year tenure during the conference, pledged to use his office to enhance regional coordination, promote information sharing, and strengthen legislative efforts to bridge Africa’s security and development gaps.

“With your support and input, we will reposition this great network to truly reflect the collective will of African countries,” he assured delegates.

The event was hosted by the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Foundation and the Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees.

Referencing Africa’s rising population and resource potential, Satomi noted, “Africa’s GDP is expected to grow to 4.1%, surpassing the global average of 3.2%. Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to reach 3.5% growth in 2025, and further increase to 4.3% by 2027.”

He described the continent’s demographic strength as both a challenge and an opportunity, noting that “by 2050, Africa’s working-age population is expected to increase by about 740 million. Currently, 12 million youths enter the labour market annually, but only 3 million formal jobs are being created.”

He emphasized the urgent need to address the security-development nexus: “Without security, there is no peace. Without peace, there is no development. And what Africa needs now is development.”

Satomi also decried Africa’s overdependence on imports, calling for local production, investment in human capital, and strong governance as pathways to sustainable development.