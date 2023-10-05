Rep Calls For Political, Religious Unity For Better Nigeria

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has called on Nigerians to strive for a society where every citizen will enjoy equal opportunities and rights, irrespective of tribe, political, or religious orientation through adherence to the rule of law and respect for judgment of courts of competent jurisdictions.

Aguocha who represents Ikwuano, Umuahia North and Umuahia South Federal Constituency stated this in a press statement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the lawmaker, as Nigeria celebrate her 63rd independence anniversary, it behoves the nation and government to recommit itself to the principles of equity, justice and fairness as the cornerstone to a prosperous and united Nigeria – one which offers genuine and practical hope to its teeming citizens.

He said “Focus should be most especially on the youths who are ever increasingly feeling disenchanted and agitated, and often are left behind, lives of hopelessness, insufficient opportunities and despair. Undoubtedly, they are the future that starts now.

“I earnestly pray that together, we shall strive for a society where every Nigerian enjoys equal opportunities and rights, irrespective of tribe, political, or religious orientation through adherence to the rule of law and respect for the judgment of courts of competent jurisdictions.

“Respectfully, I make particular reference to our continued plea and demand for the unconditional release of my constituent, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from unlawful detention in compliance with the extant Judicial pronouncements.

“Clearly, his release will help in reducing crime and criminality, banditry, assassinations, and kidnapping prevalent in the southeast. thereby fostering the revitalisation of the dwindling economy of the region and a peaceable return to normalcy.

“As the Holy Bible admonishes us in Romans 14:19: Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and mutual edification.

“Congratulations again to Nigeria on the 63rd anniversary of our Independence, ” he added.