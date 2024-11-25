Rep Boosts 25,000 Constituents In Ebonyi

Share

The representative of Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo, Ebonyi State, in the House of Representatives Nkemkanma Kama has said 25,000 people will benefit from his ongoing free medical outreach in the constituency.

He said this at the weekend while declaring open the outreach programme in the Oshiri community in the Onicha Local Government Area.

Kama said the programme would take place in 13 centres in the three local government areas making constituencies.

He said he would sustain the medical outreach for his constituents to enhance their health and well-being. The legislator said: “The medical outreach would be conducted bi-annually as about 16,000 indigents benefitted from last year’s outreach.

“We are expecting about 25,000 beneficiaries this year as we have included surgeries, cancer screening,” among others. “We have already distributed 100 glasses since morning and I have directed that arrangements should be made for more 100.”

