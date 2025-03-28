Rep Begs Reps To Intervene In Benue, Zamfara Crises

Share

A member of the House of Representatives Philip Agbese (APC, Benue) has appealed to the leadership of the House to intervene in the crisis in the Benue and Zamfara Houses of Assembly.

He made the call in a petition submitted on the floor of the House yesterday. While presenting the petition, Agbese said: “I bring to your attention a distressing petition received in my office, highlighting the precarious situation in Benue and Zamfara.

“The petition, endorsed by over 200 lawyers, fervently urges the House of Representatives to take immediate and decisive action to safeguard democracy in Nigeria.

“I’m afraid but the inaction of this parliament in the Rivers State affair led to the declaration of a state of emergency, a precedent that we must not allow to recur.

