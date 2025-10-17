Rep Backs Rescheduling Of Presidential, Guber Polls

A member of the House of Representatives, Femi Ogunbanwo, has supported a proposal before the National Assembly to move the general election to late 2026 instead of February 2027.

The proposal, contained in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2025, was unveiled on Monday during a joint public hearing organised by the Senate and House Committees on Electoral Matters.

The bill, which seeks to repeal the 2022 Electoral Act and enact a new one, has drawn input from lawmakers, civil society groups, and electoral stakeholders. Speaking on Eagle 102.5 FM yesterday, Ogunbanwo, who represents the Ijebu Central Federal Constituency, said the move would allow ample time for election litigation to be concluded before the swearing-in of newly elected officials in 2027.

According to him, the adjustment will strengthen political stability and improve public trust in Nigeria’s democratic process. He recalled his own experience awaiting a court judgment while in office, describing it as “a psychological burden that creates uncertainty and affects performance.

“One of the proposals is that we should move the election forward to maybe late 2026 as against early 2027, so that there could be enough time to resolve election litigation matters and allow the judicial process to conclude before swearing-in.” Ogunbanwo added: “We have not brought it to the House yet; it’s still being considered at the committee level.