Reorganisation In Army Likely As NASS Confirms New COAS –Investigation

There are strong indications of a likely restructuring of the Nigerian Army at the strategic, tactical, and operational levels, following the confirmation of the 24th Chief of Army Staff (COAS), LtGen Olufemi Oluyede, by the Senate and House of Representatives, an investigation by New Telegraph has revealed.

This is even as the new COAS has concluded processes leading to his formal take-over of command, with a Regimental Quarter Guard procedure in his honour at the headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

According to highly placed sources, the possible repositioning might affect some Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Corps Commanders, General Officers Commanding (GOCs), and other core positions of responsibility. Gen Oluyede succeeded Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, who died on November 5, about a year and five months after his appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

A senior officer, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said it was customary for the change to happen, in view of the fact that each COAS assumes duty with his vision and mission on how to position the Force/ Service for better, more efficient mandate execution. According to the source, “It (reorganisation/restructuring) is a natural action for effective command and control.

“More importantly, to achieve his vision; sure, he will unveil his own mission/ vision soon for the Nigerian Army. “It will likely take place at the strategic, tactical, and operational levels such that some Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Corps Commanders, General Officers Commanding (GOCs), etc.

“This is without prejudice to the fact that the Nigerian Army is a formidable force with its clearly defined mandate of defending the territorial integrity of the nation against external aggression, and any likely insurrection too. “It is important to also state that the NA also has a constitutional duty to provide aid to civil authority (the police).

“This can be seen in the conduct of internal security (IS) operations in almost all the states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

A retired senior officer corroborated the position, asking rather rhetorically: “Is there any leader occupying a high position of responsibility, who does not seek to make things better?

“How can he make things better and more efficient without bringing his own vision and mission to bear on his new office, or position?” Meanwhile, the COAS has pledged his commitment to “inclusive leadership approach to foster a collaborative and effective army, capable of addressing the nation’s security challenges.”

He gave the indication yesterday at a meeting with Principal Staff Officers at the Army Headquarters (AHQ) in Abuja. A statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Maj-Gen Onyeka Nwachukwu, highlighted that the development was with a view to “repositioning the Nigerian Army for effective delivery on its mandate.”

The statement read: “The Army chief disclosed this yesterday while addressing Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, after a Regimental Quarter Guard procedure to conclude the final stage of his formal taking over of command as the 24th Chief of Army Staff.

“During the occasion, the COAS commended officers and soldiers of the NA for the support, strength, and commitment shown during the solemn period leading to the burial of the erstwhile COAS, Late Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, whom he noted to have offered dedicated service to the nation.

“General Oluyede emphasised the importance of innovation in proffering security solutions and urged commanders to think creatively and develop novel strategies to combat emerging threats.

“Recalling his recent visit to troops of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai in the North East theatre of operation, the COAS assured of his commitment to providing the troops with the needed support and morale towards ending terrorism, insurgency in Nigeria.

“The COAS noted that the NA recognises the fluidity of the emerging security challenges as well as the rapidly evolving security landscape and is determined to stay ahead of the curve.

He enjoined commanders at all levels to fashion out innovative ways to end terrorism and insurgency in the North East and other volatile regions in the country.”

