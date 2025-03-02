Reopen Schools Shut For Ramadan Or Face Legal Action – CAN 

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has asked the governments of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi States to reverse the directives mandating the five-week closure of all schools to observe the Ramadan fast, or face legal action.

Describing the directive as an infringement on the rights of students who were not muslims, the President of CAN, Daniel Okoh, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, expressed worry that the directive was counterproductive, as it would affect the educational advancement of millions of students in the aforementioned states, which unfortunately, have about 44% of out-of-school children in the country.

According to him, countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where Islam is central and Ramadan highly revered, have never given such directives given the importance of education; rather, they have adopted some measures such as shortening school hours for balance and equity.

He said: “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) views with grave concern the directives by the governments of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi States mandating the closure of all schools—public and private—for up to five weeks to observe the Ramadan fast, effective from late February to early April 2025.

“While we honor the religious diversity of our nation and recognize the significance of faith, these decisions raise serious issues of equity, educational continuity, and the welfare of all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs.

“Education is a fundamental right and the bedrock of progress. The closure of schools across these states, ranging from nursery to tertiary levels, for an extended period disrupts academic schedules and threatens the educational advancement of millions of students.

“These states—Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi—already face alarming rates of out-of-school children, averaging 44% according to recent data, far exceeding the national average. Such prolonged breaks risk deepening this crisis, undermining efforts to ensure access to quality education for all.

“Moreover, the apparent lack of broad consultation in Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi prior to these directives is troubling. CAN leadership in these states has not been adequately engaged, despite claims of stakeholder involvement.

“Policies impacting diverse populations—Muslims, Christians, and others—demand transparent, inclusive dialogue with parents, educators, religious leaders, and school proprietors.

“The absence of such engagement erodes trust and unity in our pluralistic society.

“Globally, nations like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—where Islam is central and Ramadan deeply revered—do not shut down schools for the entire fasting period.

“Instead, they adapt schedules, shortening hours or offering flexibility, to balance education with religious practice.

“If these Islamic heartlands can maintain this equilibrium, Nigeria’s northern states should strive for similar pragmatism.

“A month-long closure, or five weeks in Bauchi’s case, is excessive and departs from sensible precedent,” he said.

While urging the four state governments to reassess the directive and engage in constructive dialogue with a view to finding inclusive solutions, CAN warned that it would not hesitate to seek legal recourse to ensure justice and safeguard the constitutional rights to education and freedom of conscience.

“We call on the people of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi—Christians, Muslims, and all residents—to remain calm and peaceful as we address this matter.

“CAN is dedicated to promoting harmony across faiths, and we urge our members and the public to avoid actions that could heighten tensions.

“Yet, we cannot overlook the potential violation of the rights of students and families who do not observe Ramadan, nor the dangerous signal this sends for equitable governance.

“We therefore request that Governors Bala Mohammed, Dikko Umar Radda, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and Nasir Idris open channels of dialogue with key stakeholders—religious bodies, school owners, parents, and civil society—to reassess these directives and pursue inclusive solutions.

“Transparency is essential, and we expect these governments to act in good faith by promptly engaging all parties. The education of our children and the unity of our states are at stake.

“Should these rights face further jeopardy or dialogue fail to deliver justice, CAN is prepared to seek legal recourse.

“We will pursue restraining orders through the courts to safeguard the constitutional rights to education and freedom of conscience. Our pursuit of peace does not diminish our commitment to justice.

“Let us unite as Nigerians to forge a society where faith and progress harmonize, where no child’s education is compromised, and where every community is valued.

“We urge the governors to reconsider these policies in the spirit of fairness and national cohesion.”

