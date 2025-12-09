Reopen Land Borders, Olubadan Urges FG

The Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja has appealed to the Federal Government to open all land borders to ease the movement of persons and goods across the sub-region as provided under the ECOWAS trade liberalisation scheme.

He made the appeal when the outgoing Controller of Customs, Oyo/Osun area command, Compt. Gambo Aliyu, paid him a farewell visit at his Bodija residence in Ibadan on Sunday.

The former Oyo State governor recalled that the Federal Government, during the tenure of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, had closed land borders in 2019, but later reopened some major ones, including Seme and Idiroko, in Lagos and Ogun states, respectively.

The monarch said following the Federal Government’s removal of the fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023, there was no longer a reason for the continued closure of the remaining land borders.

While commending the leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service for its anti-smuggling activities, the Olubadan urged the service to rise to the challenge posed by the entry of illegal arms and ammunition into the country.

Ladoja said the country’s borders, seaports, and airports needed to be policed properly to curb the entry of illegal arms and ammunition, drugs, substandard products, and other prohibited items.