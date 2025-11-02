Rents: How Landords, Agents, Govts Suffocate Nigerians

• Agent took N500,000 from me, remitted only N150,000 to landlord – Tenant • Govt insincere, should provide affordable housing, crash building materials costs – Ubani (SAN) • Why respite may still be elusive – Ex-President NIOB, Developer • Govt policy on housing not properly implemented – NCF

With Nigeria’s housing deficit put at 28 million units by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, experts argue that inadequate housing is a major driver of rocketing rents and the obnoxious charges by property agents. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN highlights the frustrations of Nigerians and how to bridge the housing deficit gap.

Despite being a basic necessity of life, having a shelter is becoming a luxury for many Nigerians. While tenants lament what they deem arbitrary hikes in rents by landlords on the one hand, the exploitative tendencies of property agents, they claim, constitute another dose of worry on the other hand.

With experts predicting a need for 700,000 new homes annually, statistics from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria show that the country faces a housing deficit of approximately 28 million units. Earlier, investigations by Sunday Telegraph revealed that in most major cities, access to affordable homes had become increasingly limited, dispatching the poor into slums and informal settlements.

Corroborating this newspaper’s report, Nairametrics, an online newspaper, affirmed in another report that the high cost of rent in the formal housing markets in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) has driven 60 per cent of its population to live in overcrowded, poorly constructed informal settlements, which are characterised by poor sanitation and lack of basic amenities.

Also, a recent Business Day Poll revealed that about seven in 10 Nigerian workers spend 40 per cent or more of their annual salaries on rents and housing-related matters. In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, Nigerians shared their harrowing experiences with agents and landlords.

I’m stuck

For Seun Aina, the rainy season evokes a feeling of frustration and discomfort. With the irregular salary he gets from his teaching job in a private school, it is difficult to save for a decent accommodation in spite of the annual ritual of placing at least, five buckets at different spots in his sitting room and bedroom, owing to his leaking roof.

Despite the struggle to pay his annual rent after getting financial assistance from relatives and friends to pay in May, he got the shock of his life- the landlord had increased his rent by 100 per cent.

“For three straight months, I was not paid. But I must have a roof over my head. Friends and relatives assisted me. I even still borrowed to pay the N150,000 rent.

The caretaker told me the landlord increased the rent I pay for my “room and parlour self-contained apartment” to N300,000! I literally sank. In a way, I’m trapped in the house because my salary is not paid regularly and the headache agents cause is not making things easier.

The thought of paying an agent caution fee, commission, and other charges attached to getting a new apartment has been discouraging. Right now, I’m stuck.” Aina lamented in a voice heavy with frustration.

Agent got N500,000 from me, remitted only N150,000 to landlord

Hope Onoh (not real name) didn’t envisage she would only live for six months in her new apartment after paying her one year rent last year in the Oke Aro area of Ogun State. According to her replacement, Titi Afuwape, Onoh got mentally unstable and could not live more than six months before moving house.

‘‘I paid N500,000, for the one-room apartment here,” Afuwape said as regret lined her face.

“My neighbours told me the person I replaced left because of mental health issues, even when she had not spent more than six months here. It was after paying my rent that I discovered I had been shortchanged by the agent. The actual rent is N150,000, but he single-handedly added all other charges that brought the total amount I paid to N500,000 instead of N350,000(charges by the agent inclusive).

The interesting part is that he never informed the landlord that the old tenant I replaced had left. He just carried on like nothing happened because he issues receipts and he is fully in charge of the house. It was at the landlords’ meeting that he was informed by his colleague that a tenant had left his house because the said colleague had someone house-hunting. When the agent was confronted, he was just blabbing. He could only return N150,000.”

I paid multiple charges amounting to 50% of my rent

Sharing his experience with house agents, a banker, Raphael Akelebe, decried what he called the exploitative practices of property agents, calling for their activities to be regulated. Akelebe told how an agent made him cough up 50 per cent of his actual rent as charges recently.

He said: “I have personally encountered several unpleasant experiences with house agents while trying to rent an apartment. Instead of making the process easier, most agents have made it stressful, expensive, and frustrating for ordinary people seeking accommodation.

“Many of these agents impose multiple charges such as inspection fees, agency fees, caution fees, and agreement fees, in addition to the rent itself. These charges are often unnecessary and serve no real purpose other than to exploit tenants.

In many cases, after paying these fees, the agents still fail to deliver what they promised — the houses are either already occupied, in poor condition, or completely different from what was described.” He added: “What makes it worse is that most agents are not even regulated.

Almost anyone can act as an agent, and when issues arise, tenants have nowhere to report or seek redress. This situation has left many people cheated and financially drained.”

More Nigerians speak

A business owner, Bunmi Ogunnaike, tells his story: “It’s been tough with the increase in house rent, especially in Lagos. In 2021, I was paying N300,000. As of last year, the rent was increased to N500,000.”

Charles Ude, an Abuja resident, said: “A two-bedroom to three-bedroom flat in FCT around Dawaki is going for N2.5million. It was N1 million to N1.5 million about one and a half years ago.

We don’t even know how to survive again. We are just working for landlords.” An accountant , Kunle Ayeni, said: “ I have a son, who currently schools at UNIOSUN. A self-contained apartment outside campus ranges from N450,000 to N700,000, which is just on the high side. We paid N360,000 last session.”

A property agent, Daniel Awe, said: “ Nigerians are being unfair to us. If you tell me you need a house and you want me to take you around, am I supposed to use my money to do that? That’s why we collect inspection fees. And let me state that we don’t get everything we charge. Agreement charge goes to the landlord. “Damages” fees also go to the landlord.”

State govts move against agents

Recently, the Cross River State House of Assembly deliberated on the move to ban housing agents in Calabar and other parts of the state over their alleged role in arbitrarily inflation of rent prices and worsening the cost of living for residents, following a motion raised by the member representing Abi

State Constituency, Davies Etta. Etta said buildings erected over two to three decades ago and many with leaking roofs, faulty plumbing, and poor drainage, were rented out at outrageous rates. Landlords, he said, often on the advice of house agents, raise rent prices on old and dilapidated properties without any justification. Also, in what he called a direct response to public complaints regarding high fees charged by agents, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Stephen Ogundipe, said the new Tenancy Bill of the House aims to protect tenants against exploitation by estate agents. According to Ogundipe, Chairman, House Committee on Information, a major provision of the bill is the slashing of agency fees on annual rents to five per cent from 10 per cent.

In the same vein, in a move to address the rising cost of accommodation, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, recently announced a complete ban on house and land agent businesses across the state. The ban, which he said would take effect on January 1, 2026, was triggered by what he called the exploitative practices of agents. He said :“I don’t want to see or hear anything about house or land agents in Ebonyi State from 2026. I am here for the good people of Ebonyi. This exploitation must stop. No agent should collect any money from anyone seeking accommodation again.”

Govt insincere, should provide affording housing, building materials – Ubani

Commenting, former Second Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA), Onyekachi Monday Ubani(SAN), in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, described as insincere, the call by the government on agents and landlords to reduce rents and charges. Ubani added that the government would display sincerity in its approach to crash rents and exploitative charges by providing housing for the less privileged and ensuring that the prices of building materials crashed. “The government itself is not sincere. Has the government made any provision for housing? But the government wants to regulate what people, who build homes will charge? Secondly, the government has not done anything to reduce the cost of building materials. If you want to build an ordinary bungalow now, you know how much it will cost you. The government is not doing anything as regards the cost of building materials. The government is not doing anything about building homes for the less privileged.

“How can the government now be sincere in implementing those things they pronounce? They are only using it for political purposes to gather votes and deceive the people. There is no sincerity. Lack of sincerity on the part of the government makes it impossible for them to implement the law. The government can regulate agents if they are sincere.”

Unoccupied buildings amid housing deficit

In an attempt to address Nigeria’s housing shortage, the Federal Government has declared plans to levy financial fines on building owners without occupants. In an interview with a national newspaper(not this newspaper), Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, said the government would make it expensive to keep unoccupied buildings. “If we claim there is a housing deficit while so many buildings remain unoccupied, then something is wrong. “We can’t force anyone to lease or sell but we can make it financially inconvenient to hold onto empty properties. For instance, if you refuse to rent out a house worth N5 million annually, but the government imposes a N3 million ground rent, you’ll be more inclined to lease it rather than bear the high cost.”

Dream of owning homes becoming impossible- Reps

Following a motion sponsored by Hon. Bassey Akiba, who represents the Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency of Cross River State, the House of Representatives recently condemned the rising cases of arbitrary rent increases across Nigeria, urging that any rent hike should not exceed 20 per cent of the existing rate in spite of infrastructural improvements or other justifications offered by landlords. Akiba decried the practice of exploiting tenants whenever a public infrastructure project is completed. “After the government builds new roads or markets, landlords immediately double or triple rents. In some parts of the FCT, rent has jumped from N800,000 to as high as N2.5 million a year. It is sheer exploitation.” According to him, many Nigerians are struggling under the weight of high living costs, and uncontrolled rent increases are worsening their economic hardship. “The dream of owning or even maintaining a decent home is becoming impossible for ordinary Nigerians. This must not continue,” he added

Why respite may still be elusive – Ex-President NIOB, Developer

In spite of concerns expressed by a number of Nigerians about rising rent, experts explained why respite may not come soon. A developer, Tade Ogundimu, explained that, “most construction materials are imported. And you know what the exchange rate is now? Like other imported products, the prices of these things are affected. No one does business to lose. Developers also feel the heat of the Nigerian economy. We don’t have any control over the materials we use.” According to former President of the Nigerian Institute of Building, Kunle Awobodu, what is responsible can be based on the law of demand and supply. He said: “It’s only when there’s a shortage of supply that the demand becomes critical, thereby translating to abnormal price or cost.

In a situation where we don’t have sufficient supply of accommodation, there is bound to be a commensurate reaction to that which will affect rent. “Two, urbanisation is the drift of people from rural areas to urban areas. So, that automatically exerts undue pressure on the facilities in the cities. Houses that are not occupied is due to prohibitive rent. What constitutes the percentage of people who have large resources to play with? The percentage is so low.” He continued: “So, the question is, if you have some houses in highbrow areas that are not occupied, it may be due to high rental value. Those who have sufficient funds are also prudent. Rather than rent, they prefer to put up their own structure. So, that’s another factor. Like in Abuja, where some people put up expensive houses and they are not getting patronage in terms of rent, if rent can be reduced to something affordable, those living in suburbs of Abuja and working in the town will not live there. So, are you telling me that those who have resources will travel long distance to their places of work from the mainland in Lagos to the Island ?”

‘Who is developing mass housing?’

For Prof Victoria Samuel, Property Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Predestined Real Estate and Property Development Company, the scarcity created when demand outweighs supply cannot be divorced from Nigeria’s rising rent challenge. “In the real estate industry in Nigeria, developers are focused on developing elite housing…N200 million, N500 million, N1 billion. Who is developing mass housing? Nobody! So, there is a deficit created. Where there is scarcity, the demand is always more than the supply. Where there is scarcity, standards will bend.And because of that scarcity, many people are marketing the same property. Remember, the standard is, even if you are one million agents, all of you share 10 per cent. When they eventually get somebody, who can pay for the forced value created by scarcity, they have to increase their own commission to accommodate all they put into marketing that property. So, it is no longer 10 per cent. As a matter of fact, today, the agency fee is about 20 per cent if not more than that.”

How to conquer Nigeria’s housing challenge – Consultant

According to Samuel, Nigeria’s housing challenge will go worse if the government fails to invest in mass housing for Nigerians. “Government should invest in mass housing to stop property scarcity, which has been on in Nigeria in the last 30 years. It will continue to grow worse till everyone goes back to the village. If the government cannot invest in mass housing, they should encourage developers that can do mass housing by providing affordable loans, not loans that will kill and return us to status quo. I can’t get a loan at 30 per cent and you want me to give you the house at the rate you want it. I will factor in my interest.”

What govt must do to check rocketing rent, charges

For Head, Communication, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Oladapo Soneye, there is a need for governments at all levels to scale up measures to regulate the activities of players in the built environment. “The greed of landlords and property agents is a factor in rising rents. It’s not a housing deficit problem. The government policy on housing is not properly implemented. “The agents and the landlords are doing what they like. Nobody is checkmating them. The government says don’t collect more than a particular amount but they are collecting it. Then, let’s look at the houses built by the government. Is the government giving it to people directly? Most of the houses are got through agents. Agents will take care of developers. So, it’s from one hand to the other. So, the house that should cost N200,000 will cost N500,000.

The Federal Government has the capacity to put control in place for those who are selling.” He continued: “For instance, you have produced product A for a certain amount of money. The margin that should be on sale should not be more than a certain amount. They would have given you a bracket. You can now decide that you’re selling at a certain amount. Is that not what they do in the developed world? That they would give you a selling price within a particular bracket ? If you’ve produced at N50, you can sell at N55 or N60 as long as it’s within the bracket that the government allows.The government has the capacity to put that control in place for those who are selling. “If they can do that, they can now look at those who are giving out houses.

If I build a house, am I supposed to recoup my investment in one year? No! Properties will appreciate. Most of these developers and landlords are greedy. The government needs to put control in place and follow it up. The properties owned by the government should not be given to agents.” He added: “For instance, I know a company that paid five years’ rent for a whole building. Do you know how much it costs to rent a house in Banana Island? It means the owner must have made the money spent in building the property in a jiffy.”

To address what he called the burden created by property agents, a banker, Raphael Akelebe, said: “I strongly believe that the government should step in and regulate or completely remove these unnecessary charges such as the caution fee and agreement fee, which have become tools of exploitation. For instance, tenants and landlords can deal directly through recognised housing boards or government-approved platforms without paying these extra fees. It will help protect tenants, promote fairness, and make house renting more transparent and affordable for everyone.”