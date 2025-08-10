Rent Of Houses: Sad Tales Of Landlords’ Discriminatory Practices

In the light of Nigeria’s troubling housing deficit, barriers placed before potential tenants by landlords, make a case for a mass housing plan. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports

Ever since Adaeze Ugo’s family was issued a notice to quit their two-bedroom apartment on June 2, the fear of the mother of four being thrown out has been an unwanted companion, leaving her with a stubborn migraine.

Until April 7, when her landlord introduced her to the new owner of his property , the Ugos had planned to renew their rent.

With just two months ultimatum to search for a new apartment from her new landlord in her Oke Aro, Ogun State residence, being from the Igbo-speaking part of Nigeria, remains a stumbling block for the Ugos, earning them a rejection at every turn.

“The house was sold on 5th April, and by 7th April, the landlord came without any notice with the new owner to introduce him to us. He said he had sold the house, that we should liaise with the new owner. Although by then, some people had paid their rent, some paid in January. Some made their payment in February. We were about to pay before they sold the house in April. Around May, the new owner came, issued us a notice to quit, saying he gave us only two months to leave. The letter was backdated to February 28. How can you backdate a letter when you didn’t buy the house in February? You bought the house in April. They were trying to make it appear like the two months had elapsed, meaning we should vacate the house on June 1,” Adaeze explained in a voice heavy with frustration.

“By June 2, they brought another letter saying that they gave us seven days, which would elapse on June 10. Now, we have gone to ask for more time because all this while, it is not that we have not been looking for an apartment,” she added.

Multiple rejections for being Igbo

Narrating how being from the South East has caused her pain, Adaeze expressed shock at the level of discrimination among landlords.

“Three weeks into our search, we got an apartment for N750,000. The entire cost was N1.1 million. We were told the house had a power issue, that they needed to install prepaid a metre and they needed N450,000. We were waiting to pay the remaining N700,000 so that we could collect the key as the new flat occupant. We were also waiting to meet the lawyer of the landlady. So, the lawyer called the landlady to inform her that he was about to start a meeting with us because he was representing the landlady. The landlady then asked if everybody they got was Yoruba. He answered that one was Igbo. The woman started screaming that she didn’t want any lgbo in her house, that they should return our money.”

She continued: “There was one we saw at Elliot. We liked it. Due to our previous experience, my husband told the agent to ask the landlord if he does not have any issue with having an Igbo tenant. He did. About 30 minutes later, he was sent a message that it was better to get only Yoruba tenants. We saw another one, a three-bedroom apartment that would cost about N1.2 million. My husband said he didn’t mind paying the money since it would give us enough space. When my husband wanted to pay, they said they only wanted Yoruba people.”

Sharing the experience of her neighbour and tailor, Ann Madubueze, Adaeze, told how being an Anambra citizen became a deal breaker.

She said: “She needed a room and a parlour. She has been looking for an apartment since February. She eventually got one last week. She also paid last week. So, she was called this week after paying N500,000 by the caretaker to meet with the landlady. The woman asked if she was Yoruba, she told her her state -Anambra. She said she didn’t want people from her area.”

‘We only want Muslims’

After a long search for an accommodation that suits his taste, Ayo Popoola thought his hunt for a decent shelter had ended after he was taken to one in the Shangisha area of Ketu. But he was left shocked after speaking with the landlord.

“When I saw the house, I instantly liked it. I told the agent it was the best he had taken me to. But the landlord was not available. I was told he travelled to Ibadan. He was called on the phone and he said he would be back the following day. He also asked to be told my religion. I told my agent I was a Christian and that was the end. He said he only wanted Muslims.”

No to single ladies

Having secured a plum job after years of job hunting and living with her aged parents, 30-year-old Abidemi Akinyemi said it was a frustrating struggle for her to secure where she currently lives.

“I had to leave my parents’ house in 2023. I felt it was wise to leave Ibafo for Berger to start a new chapter of my life. That way, I will not be very far away from my parents and still avoid the headache of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. My brother, six landlords rejected me because I’m single. I eventually hired a man to disguise as my husband before I got my present place. When I was asked later about his whereabouts, I said he travelled abroad.”

Why we reject potential tenants – Landlords

In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, some landlords shared why some tenants are turned down despite having the financial muscle to pay rent regularly.

An agent, James Adekunle, in the Ashimolowo area of Mowe, Ogun State, told Sunday Telegraph how a property owner, Owala, insisted that a certain member of a Christian denomination cannot be his tenant, even when he is a Christian.

“A woman approached me. She is 65. She said she needed a decent place to live. Not that her rent has expired where she currently lives. She said she was tired of the place. Her son in Russia sent N1 million to her and the place I got for her would cost her about N850,000. I took her to Owala’s house. She loved it. I was happy that I would get some commission. When we got to Owala and he asked about her religion, he got to know the woman is a Celestial Church member. He just said it wasn’t going to be possible. He later told me his wife used to be a member of the church before joining a pentecostal church. He said having a member of the church in his house could lead her back to the white garment church.”

Commenting, a landlady, Bukola Ajibike, said she would no longer allow single ladies any space in her house. “ As I speak with you, there is a lady from Benue State in my house. She has turned my house into a brothel. She brings in all manner of men to my house. Strange faces every day! Different men sleep in her flat every night. If I knew she was a prostitute, I wouldn’t have given her my keys. I’ve told her to leave my house. I will never allow a single lady in my house again.”

Also, Kola Ikuesan, tells his story: “ There is this tenant whose flat is close to my library. I’ve seen over seven ladies with him. That is not even the issue. Whenever they have sex, they groan and moan loudly that you would think they are having it in my library. I’ve decided to issue him a notice to leave my house. I’m replacing him with a married man. No more single men.”

How UK protects potential tenants

According to shelter.org, in the United Kingdom, it is against the law for landlords or letting agents to refuse to rent or treat a potential tenant unfairly based on sex, race, disability, religion or beliefs, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, pregnancy or maternity.

“These are the legal terms in the Equality Act 2010. They are called ‘protected characteristics’. Race includes skin colour, ethnic group or background, citizenship or nationality. Trans people are protected at any stage of transition. You do not need to be taking hormones, have surgery, or have a gender recognition certificate,” it added.

Compounded by Nigeria’s 28 million housing deficit

For some stakeholders, discrimination by landlords thrives because of Nigeria’s housing deficit question.

National statistics show that Nigeria faces a housing deficit of approximately 28 million units.

Ahmed Dangiwa, Nigeria’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development, recently revealed that Nigeria would need to build 550,000 housing units for 10 years to bridge the country’s housing deficit.

“To stem the national housing deficit, the country will need to produce an average of 550,000 housing units per annum for the next 10 years. The financial outlay for this annual housing target is over N5.5 trillion per annum,” he said.

Tackling housing deficit will curb discrimination – Nzeakor

Speaking on how Nigeria’s housing deficit fuels discrimination, lawyer and economist, Fred Nzeakor, said Nigeria would bid farewell to the menace when the housing needs of Nigerians are properly addressed. He told Sunday Telegraph that it was unlawful for landlords to discriminate on the basis of gender and religion.

The public affairs analyst noted: “The constitution of the country frowns at discrimination of any sort. The law of the country does not tolerate discrimination, whether on the basis of gender, colour, ethnicity or nativity. The law presumes every Nigerian should be treated equally as a citizen. For any landlord to begin to set such a milestone that amounts to discrimination is illegal and unacceptable in the eye of the law. That is why they don’t make it official. But that is the reality of the nation whereby some landlords will have a certain calibre of tenants. And such demand will be anchored on pure discrimination and the way to arrest such a situation is to increase the supply of affordable housing.”

He added: “And in a situation where there is deficit, natural economics of demand and supply will take place. And, where there is shortage, the prices will go up and that is when these issues of discrimination and choices will begin to rear their ugly heads. But when there is adequate and affordable housing, no house owner would want to begin to profile the prospective tenant along discriminatory lines of ethnicity, religion and nationality.”

Why it’s difficult to fight it out in court

On why victims of discrimination often don’t get justice, Nzeakor said: “The profiling is done even before the prospective tenant is allowed to stay. For example, if the landlord prefers a certain tribe and a person from another tribe comes, when they give you the tenant data form where you fill out your data and they know from what you have filled out that you belong to the nativity the landlord does not want, they will just decline your application; at that point, you have no recourse to law because he would just decline having you as a tenant, even without telling you his reason for his rejection of your application or your offer.

“There is no right you can fight because the house is his own. It is his right to determine who to give his house and who not to give as a tenant. So, if he rejects an application on that basis without even letting you know, there is no way you will go to court. So, it lies more in the realm of morality and moral persuasion. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that it makes housing more affordable such that private house owners will not have the opportunity to reject prospective tenants based on profiling of the tenant. “So, I don’t think there is anything that can be actionable in court in that regard.

“But if eventually the landlord puts it down on paper that ‘I reject your application because you are from a particular tribe, then it becomes open you can pursue an action.”

Due diligence needed, not sentiments -Ex-NIOB President

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, former President, Nigerian Institute of Builders, Kunle Awobodu, said a proper background check would dispel fears by many landlords. He bemoaned the practice of renting out apartments on the basis of gender, religion, ethnic sentiments.

“Giving apartments to tenants based on religious and ethnic sentiments backfires. Human attitude should be the determinant. Even people of the same family, of the same parents might have different attitudes. If you now give somebody an apartment based on religion, tribe, it might be regretted if that person has a bad attitude. If somebody is naturally wicked, if that person is from your tribe or of the same religion, it will boil down to regret. In every tribe, we have good and bad people. The same thing in religion,” Awobodu told Sunday Telegraph.

He added: “The bottomline is attitude. Somebody can decide to rent an apartment, get engaged and build a family. So, being single is not a good reason for denying a potential tenant an opportunity.

“We have seen in the past where people will give accommodation based on sentiments and it will turn out to be a mistake.”

On when to reject a potential tenant, Awobodu stated : “When some of them pay once, before you will collect the next rent, it will take a lot of effort. Tribe and religion have nothing to do with that. Let the tenant know that you have to do a background check. Once a potential tenant does not want you to do it, you avoid that person. The moment a person is reluctant to give information about their past landlord, forget about such a person.”

We’re not like this, political class divided us – JAF

For public affairs commentator and Deputy Chairman Joint Action Front, Achike Chude, the political class has succeeded in dividing Nigerians along ethnic and religious lines for selfish ends. According to him, time was, when Nigerians were not suspicious of one another.

“With regard to Nigeria, the question I think we should ask ourselves is, has it always been like this? If it has always been like this, then we should ask ourselves, how was it 20 years back? Was it exactly like this? Was it less than this? If it was less than this, how did we get to this level? I have a feeling that about 25, 30 years back, Nigerians were not suspicious of one another. The way we are seeing it today.. . What has happened is that members of the political class, for whatever political ideology they have, or political leaning, have tended to divide the Nigerian people along primordial lines and created enmity among people who have lived peacefully among themselves for years. The ordinary people trade among themselves, they socialise. They have always got along without breaking one another’s heads.”

He further stated : “Anytime you have a crisis in the country on lines of ethnicity or religion or geopolitics, it means that somebody somewhere is beating the drum of discrimination. The whole thing has been exacerbated at the political level, by the political class and has now trickled down to the civil space.

“And people have now carried it on into their personal relationships with people from other tribes or people from other religions. It is sad that you tell them, ‘You are Yoruba, we are not going to give you the house. He is Igbo, we are not going to have anything to do with him.’

Nobody is ready to do due diligence about the person’s character.What they do is to put the person in a straight jacket of religion or ethnicity. They make a decision. Not that they have got to know the person. But occasionally, there are differences. I’ve met a Yoruba person who is comfortable with Igbo people. I know a landlord who encourages people to stay in his house. I’ve also met someone that has very good experiences with Yoruba people and will always stick by the Yoruba people because of that. We shouldn’t allow one person’s nasty experience to inform our decision.”

Humans same everywhere

According to a developer and realtor, Prof Victoria Samuel, agents do not do enough background check; something she said hurts the interests of landlords in the long run. She, however, added that human beings are the same everywhere.

“Human beings are the same, regardless of colour, gender and age. As a matter of fact, I do my due diligence. Does the person have the capability to pay rent? Once there is a good steady source of income to pay the rent, there is no other issue; every other issue can be managed. Overtime, as a property manager, I’ve come to realise that refusing to pay rent after the first two to three years is not just peculiar to Igbos. Other tribes do it as well. It is not a function of tribe or marital status of that person. It is an individual thing. Stigmatising people by their condition, like single mothers, single ladies…is not really the solution that landlords need.”

She added: “The problem can be managed during interviews. When you are talking to a potential tenant. Apart from examining if they have financial capability, from the way they discuss with you, their body language will make you know if they will be problematic tenants. All these conditions that are put in place are because, overtime, not only are some people unable to pay rent, they get into a property, they constitute a nuisance to other tenants and landlords. When it comes to rentals, the solution to managing tenants is to do a proper background check on them. But, most agents, because of the commission they are after, they don’t do their background check. So, in the long run, they jeopardise the interest of the landlord, who now comes with stringent conditions.”