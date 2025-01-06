Share

Chief (Mrs) Khadijah Adebisi Edionseri, popularly known as “Cash Madam,” a prominent socialite, philanthropist, and business magnate, has passed away.

The Iya Sunnah of Egbaland, Yewaland, and Ogun State died on Sunday, January 5, 2025, following a brief illness at the age of 89.

Her passing was confirmed by her son, Dr Adebayo Adebowale, who expressed gratitude to Allah for the remarkable life of their matriarch.

“With deep gratitude to Allah for a life well-lived, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Princess Kadijat Abike Adebisi Edionseri (née Elegbede).

The statement reads, “She returned to her Creator on January 5, 2025, at the age of 89, after a brief illness.”

Princess Edionseri was celebrated as a beacon of grace, dignity, and unwavering faith.

Known for her wisdom, kindness, and dedication, her contributions to her family and community left a lasting legacy.

As a successful businesswoman, Chief Edionseri’s influence extended beyond Ogun State, traversing the Southwest geopolitical zone, Nigeria, and beyond.

Despite her advanced age, she remained a fashion icon, famously known for her elegance and style, which was reflected in her impeccable choice of clothing and accessories.

Her passing marks the end of an era for Ogun State and the wider Nigerian community.

