Renowned Poet, Playwright, Mabel Segun Dies At 95

Renowned Nigerian poet, playwright, writer of children’s books, teacher, broadcaster, and sportswoman Mabel Segun has died at the age of 95.

She passed on in the early hours of Thursday, March 6, 2025, according to the family announcement in a statement made available to New Telegraph.

The statement reads: “It is with gratitude to God for a life well spent in the pursuit of excellence in Literature, Broadcasting and Sports that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mabel Dorothy Okanima Segun (nee Aig-Imoukhuede) in the early hours of the 6th of March 2025.

She was 95 years old. Funeral arrangements will be published in due course.”

It would be recalled that recently, a two-day programme was organised in celebration of her 95th birthday, held on February 17 and 18, at the

JK Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, Lagos.

The event was tagged “Celebrating the Legend @ 95: The Multifaceted Artistry of Mabel Segun. A Life of Literary Excellence and Sportsmanship.”

