Renowned philanthropists get international recognition for SDGs 

The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), an arm of the United Nations appraising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs projects in Nigeria, has conferred the award of Lord Mayor and Eminence Peace Ambassador on two prominent entrepreneurs in the country, the Founder and Chairman of Chisco Transport Limited, Chief (Ambassador) Chidi Anyaegbu and the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State, High Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, for their in depth contributions to the development of United Nations SDGs in Nigeria and entrepreneurial growth to businesses.

Speaking at the conferment of the awards of Lord Mayor of Peace and Eminence Peace Ambassador on renowned transport mogul and owner of Chisco Transport Limited, Chief Anyaegbu and his counterparts, High Chief Ogbonna Aguene in Lagos recently, His Eminence, Ambassador Per Stafsen, World Peace President and Kingdom of Denmark, disclosed that the awards were conferred on the two prominent philanthropists for having contributed immensely in the areas of UN SDGs in Nigeria, including their stellar performances in building businesses that have impacted significantly on lives of people in the country.

According to him, the International award is meant for distinguished Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of life through their human endeavors to impact lives on ordinary people.

Stafsen explained that the two awardees have put in their efforts to impact positively on the lives of people

and have established businesses, companies and firms that have employed many Nigerians from differentwalks of lives.

The Danish said: “We are here today to honour these men who have done their best for the country in the area of peace and entrepreneurial skills. Let me just say this, the International Association of

World Peace Advocates was founded on two legs, number one; to promote global peace and that is why you see us appointing people as eminence peace ambassadors. We seat in United Nations to promote global peace. When we appoint eminent philanthropists, even though, in Nigeria’s terminology, we always says in actual fact, the peace award is an appointment, a peace advocate, a peace missioner, promoting peace, being a gospel of peace and then, you see what these awardess of Lord Mayors have been doing since it was founded in the last few years, we have been recognizing men who have done great things in the country. When we appoint you, we expect you to lead people, men of timber and caliber, chief executives of companies and members of great organizations, because these men in our association are men of greatness, influence and the people they have control over.”

Also speaking, His Eminence Professor Chidi Ehiriodo, the International Director, IAWPA, noted that another thing why this association was founded was to promote sustainable goals of UN.

According to him, “We have about 70 SDGs of UN and these sustainable goals are the goals giving to nations to achieve and we in IAWPA in the organization came and we have done well. “There is no organization within the UN that has done what we have done throughout the globe in the last five years. We are in Africa, we are in Senegal, we are in Ghana, we are in Benin Republic, we are in South Africa, we are in Egypt, we are in Botswana. We are also in Mail. We are also in many countries. We are also in India. We are also in Switzerland. We are also in Denmark. We are in Holland. We are in Germany. We are in UK. We are in USA. We are in South America. “We are doing these things to make sure that SDGs are achieved globally. When you see us touring this world we pursue this SDGs with passions.”

He announced that the two new awardees would be presented to President Bola Tinubu in the next 60 days in the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock for recognition.”