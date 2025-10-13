Renowned Nigerian Evangelist Uma Ukpai Dies At 80

The global Christian community has been thrown into mourning following the passing of renowned Nigerian evangelist and spiritual leader, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who died in Lagos at the age of 80.

Ukpai, whose ministry spanned over five decades, was a towering figure in Pentecostal Christianity, known for his powerful healing crusades and unwavering message of faith and national unity.

His death marks the end of an era for millions who regarded him not only as a preacher but also as a spiritual father and mentor.

Born in Asaga, Ohafia, Abia State, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai rose from humble beginnings to establish himself as one of Nigeria’s most respected and influential evangelists.

Through the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, founded in the 1970s, he conducted numerous crusades and revival meetings that drew massive crowds across Africa, Europe, and North America.

His ministry was characterized by messages of salvation, healing, and hope, transcending denominational and cultural boundaries. From Lagos to London, his programs attracted thousands, both the rich and the poor with countless testimonies of miraculous healings and spiritual transformation.

Tributes have continued to pour in from church leaders, political figures, and believers around the world, who described Rev. Ukpai as a “true general of faith” whose life embodied humility, service, and devotion to God’s work.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family and the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association in the coming days.