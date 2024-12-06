Renowned Islamic Scholar, Muyideen Bello Dies At 84

Share

The Muslim community in Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following the passing of one of its most esteemed figures, Alhaji Muyideen Bello, at the age of 84.

Born in 1940 in Ibadan, Oyo State, Alhaji Bello was widely revered for his profound Islamic teachings and lifelong dedication to spreading the message of Islam.

The news of his demise was confirmed on Friday morning, December 6 by prominent Islamic scholar, Alfa Aribidesi of At-Tawdeeh Islamic Da’awah.

READ ALSO:

Adding to the tributes, Islamic singer and cleric, Alhaji Basit Olarenwaju, popularly known as Aponle Anabi, shared a tearful post on his official Facebook page, mourning the loss of his mentor.

Alhaji Muyideen Bello was a pillar of Islamic scholarship in Nigeria, shaping the lives of countless individuals with his wisdom, spiritual guidance, and unwavering commitment to the faith.

Over the decades, he gained immense respect for his clear, insightful teachings that resonated with Muslims across generations.

While the exact details of his passing remain unclear, his death marks the end of an era for a scholar whose influence extended far beyond his hometown of Ibadan.

Share

Please follow and like us: