Renowned Ghanaian Author, Ama Ata Aidoo Dies At 81

Renowned Ghanaian author, Ama Ata Aidoo has died at the age of 81.

The famous playwright, poet and academic, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31, after a brief illness.

According to GhanaWeb, the family of the famous writer and feminist announced her demise.

Renowned as one of Africa’s most celebrated authors and playwrights, whose famous works include: ‘The Dilemma of a Ghost’, ‘Our Sister Killjoy and Changes’, Aidoo fought against what she called a “Western perception of the African female as a downtrodden wretch.”

She was also her country’s education minister in the early 1980s but resigned when she was unable to make education free.

The statement released by her family reads: “Our beloved relative and writer passed away after a short illness.”

The literary icon earned numerous literary accolades for her novels, plays, and poetry, including the Commonwealth Writers Prize in 1992 for Changes, a love story about a statistician who divorces her first husband and joins a polygamist marriage.

She was Secretary for Education in Ghana from 1982 to 1983 under Jerry Rawlings’s PNDC administration. Her first play, The Dilemma of a Ghost, was published in 1965, making Aidoo the first published African woman dramatist.

As a novelist, she won the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize in 1992 with the novel Changes. In 2000, she established the Mbaasem Foundation in Accra to promote and support the work of African women writers.

Her plays, such as Anowa, have been read in classrooms across West Africa, alongside works by other greats. She influenced a new generation of writers, including Nigeria’s award-winning Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.