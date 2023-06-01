New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Renowned Ghanaian Author, Ama Ata Aidoo, Dies At 81

Renowned Ghanaian au- thor, Ama Ata Aidoo, has died at the age of 81. The famous playwright, poet and academic, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31, after a brief illness. According to GhanaWeb, the family of the famous writer and feminist announced her demise. Renowned as one of Africa’s most celebrated authors and playwrights, whose famous works include: ‘The Dilemma of a Ghost’, ‘Our Sister Killjoy and Changes’, Aidoo fought against what she called a “Western perception of the African female as a downtrodden wretch.” She was also her country’s education minister in the early 1980s but resigned when she was unable to make education free. The statement released by her family reads: “Our beloved relative and writer passed away after a short illness.”

