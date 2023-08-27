Renowned Evangelist Emerges Diaspora Coordinator For A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors

The General Overseer of Uwem Ministries International and anchor of a popular online prayer programme; Redemption hour, Apostle Uwem Akpan, on Saturday, was installed as an A.R.I.S.E. Ambassador for the Diaspora communities.

The Canadian-based psychotherapist, clergywoman, and lecturer according to the advocacy group, was appointed due to her impressive record of support for the Umo Eno project before, during, and after the last general elections.

Before presenting the award to the woman of God in Uyo, the State capital, the Chairman of the A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors, Rev’d Richard Peters, recalled Apostle Akpan’s dedication to praying fervently for the Umo Eno Governorship campaign and promoting the project in faraway Canada.

He beseeched the newly appointed Diaspora Ambassador to continue mobilizing support among Akwa Ibom people living abroad for Governor Eno.

While emphasizing the importance of continued support for the governor’s vision and initiatives as encapsulated in his A.R.I.S.E Agenda, Rev’d Peters expressed confidence that the new Ambassador will be up to the task.

Responding, the elated new Ambassador expressed her deepest gratitude for the recognition.

“I feel deeply honoured and humbled to be appointed as A.R.I.S.E. Ambassador for Diaspora. I want to make it clear that I will continue to support His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno, and his vision for Akwa Ibom. I believe that by working together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of the people in our State,” she said.

Akpan, a philanthropist who anchors a popular online prayer programme; Redemption Hour on Facebook and YouTube every Saturday at 2:30 a.m., specifically commended Governor Umo Eno for his remarkable accomplishments in just three months in office.

She highlighted the governor’s efforts to improve infrastructure in rural and urban areas, including flagging off the construction of new roads, the governor’s initiative to support rural petty traders by providing them with funding for their businesses, the executive bill that will mandate Chairmen of Local Government Councils to live in their domains amongst others.

Apostle Akpan observed that these initiatives and feats have demonstrated the governor’s commitment to improving the lives of all Akwa Ibom people, regardless of their location or economic status, and appealed to those who are still aggrieved after the last General Elections to give peace a chance.

The woman of God, however, pledged to always support the advocacy organisation; A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors, to continue working hard to bring the message of good governance of Pastor Eno to every corner of the state, including the hinterlands.

The brief but colourful event had in attendance, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT); Mr. Ernest Akpan, Vice Chairman, BoT; Mr. Joseph Okon, Secretary, BoT; Hon. Quincy Ukpong, Director, Media, and Publicity, Henshaw Nyong and a cross-section of media professionals.