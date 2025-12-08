Renovation Works In Ogun Schools In Line With Govt’s Policy

Ogun Sstate Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, said the renovation aligned with the state government’s school facility rehabilitation programme.

He noted that the state government, under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun is intentional about education by deliberately and scientifically rehabilitating the state education facilities.

He said: “We cannot do this alone, and that is where the private sector comes in. We appreciate Lafarge Africa Plc for this global standard of facilities, which aligns with the state’s rehabilitation pillars.

“The company has again demonstrated its commitment to giving back to its host community. I encourage you to do more so that the impact can be felt more.

I also assure you that this facility will be properly utilised and maintained.” The Chairman of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Evangelist Joshua Ifede, commended Lafarge Africa for its partnership and community development, which is aimed at securing the future of our children.