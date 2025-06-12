Reno Omokri: Tinubu, Far Better Than Anything Peter Obi Would’ve Done

Share

A former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan and public commentator, Reno Omokri, on Wednesday, said President Tinubu has performed far better than the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, would have done.

Omokri who made this known during an interview on Channels Television, stated that the removal of the fuel subsidy by Tinubu was something Obi had said he would do if he won the presidential election in 2023.

According to him, the President’s decision received the commendation of renowned financial institutions.

He also said that the reforms, especially the removal of the subsidy and the floatation of the naira, were working.

Speaking further, he said that based on Tinubu’s performance, it would be wrong for anybody not to support the President.

READ ALSO

He said, “I still hold that view that the President is by far better than anything Peter Obi would have done. We can go into specifics. What Peter Obi was talking about, that the President mishandled was fuel subsidy and Peter Obi was being clever by half because after that interview, I brought out another interview that he had given — incidentally, that interview was on Channels — where he told the public that if he was elected as President, fuel subsidy would go immediately.

“So, what did the President do? The President took out the fuel subsidy on day one, immediately. So, would he (Obi) have done it differently?

“And if you look at the World Bank, if you look at the IMF, these guys have said what the President did was right. It brought some pain but it was the necessary decision. But let’s assume that the World Bank and IMF maybe they are neocolonialists, so let’s take them aside.

“What about Moody’s, what about Fitch? In the whole world, Fitch is the number one rating agency and Fitch has upgraded Nigeria to a stable B-positive because it said the reforms by the Bola Tinubu administration are working, especially the removal of the subsidy and the floatation of the naira.

“They did that last year, I think that was on December 17, and then so afterward, Moody’s followed and they upgraded Nigeria,” the former presidential aide said.

“This gentleman met a debt profile for Nigeria of $108 billion. Right now, as I speak with you, our debt is now $94 billion, so $14 billion reduction in our debt. And it is not just with the Federal Government; almost all states have reduced their debt load. Why? Because the federal allocation to the states has increased, in some cases doubled, in some cases tripled.

“So, because of the removal of the fuel subsidy, we are seeing tangible actions. So, I completely disagree with Peter Obi.

“I think it’s wrong for anybody not to support him because Nigeria is our goal.

“Peter Obi, as governor of Anambra, is the only governor in the last 26 years that increased poverty in Anambra. The two governors before him did not increase poverty; the governor after him did not increase poverty, but Peter Obi increased poverty. So, he does not have the moral authority to talk.” Omokri added.

Share