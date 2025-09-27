Reno Omokri Speaks On What To Expect In A Good Partner

Former presidential aide and social commentator, Reno Omokri, has cautioned men about the dangers of confusing genuine affection with financial dependency in relationships.

Speaking in a post shared on his verified X handle on Saturday, Omokri stressed that a woman who expects immediate financial support may not be a good partner.

He wrote: “Find a good woman, and when you marry her, find your good woman. However, if you find her and she immediately wants you to fund her, what you have found is not a good woman.

“That does not mean you cannot have a good time with her. Scripture says, ‘Whoever finds a wife finds a good thing.’ What it does not say, which is also true, is that whoever funds his wife also funds a good thing and makes it better!”

Omokri’s comments have added fuel to the ongoing debate about money, values, and relationships in Nigeria.

While tradition often places financial responsibility on men, many younger Nigerians are challenging how much money should influence modern romance.

For instance, actress Esther Nwachukwu once declared that financial stability is more important than love, describing money as “a perfect relationship.” Her blunt take divided opinions, with some agreeing and others accusing her of promoting transactional love.

Similarly, a 2021 BBC feature on Nigerian dating culture spotlighted women like Amarachi Kanu, who values independence over financial reliance. According to Kanu, many men find her independence intimidating, but she believes true partnership should not revolve around money.

Psychologist Ann Uramu also echoed this sentiment, stressing that healthy relationships must be built on mutual respect and shared values rather than material expectations.

On the flip side, influencers like TikToker Saida Boj continue to encourage women to “bill men early” as a test of seriousness, a view that has sparked heated debates online.

Beyond celebrity commentary, ordinary Nigerians are also weighing in. On a popular Reddit thread, one user argued that Nigeria’s scarcity-driven economy reinforces transactional dating, while another countered that materialism has overshadowed genuine human connection.

Omokri’s faith-based advice ultimately calls for balance, urging men to focus on finding partners who value love, respect, and partnership over financial gain.