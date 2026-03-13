Reno Omokri Replies Obi, Says Petrol Prices Rising Globally

Nigeria’s ambassador to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has criticised recent comments made by Chieftain of the African Democratic (ADC), Peter Obi over the rising petrol prices in Nigeria.

Omokri argued that rising fuel costs is a global trend and not unique to Nigeria alone.

Omokri’s reaction followed a recent statement by Obi, who attributed the latest spike in petrol and diesel prices in Nigeria to poor economic planning and the absence of strategic petroleum reserves.

In response to Obi’s claim, Omokri said the claim ignored the global nature of fuel price volatility.

He noted that several countries Obi previously praised are also experiencing price increases.

According to him, petrol prices have risen by about 21 per cent in the United States and by over 28 per cent in Canada, despite both countries producing more oil and gas than Nigeria.

“Are you aware that in all these countries, petrol (gasoline) prices have also gone up?

“Does that mean that these countries also ‘failed to plan’?

“Please fact-check me: Gasoline prices have risen by 21% in the U.S. and by 28.36% in Canada.

“Both Canada and the United States produce more oil and gas than Nigeria. Yet, they are facing the same price rises as we are,” Omokri questioned.

He also cited recent fuel price adjustments in Tanzania, saying that petrol prices increased by more than 10 per cent on March 4, 2026, in response to geopolitical tensions involving Iran.

Omokri argued that the global trend undermines Obi’s suggestion that Nigeria’s situation is purely the result of policy failures.

Omokri also revisited Obi’s initial remarks urging Nigeria to emulate economic reforms introduced in Argentina under President Javier Milei.

He claimed that Argentina’s economy has since deteriorated, citing rising inflation and currency depreciation as evidence that Obi’s recommendations would not have benefited Nigeria.

“Remember that in August 2025, you counselled Nigeria to copy Argentina’s economic reforms under President Javier Milei.

“Today, Argentina’s economy has collapsed. Their inflation rate has increased from 32.4% to 33.1%, and the Argentine peso is among the world’s worst-performing currencies, amid massive devaluation,” he said

Omokri further pointed to recent international assessments of Nigeria’s economy, saying reports by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank suggest the country’s economic outlook could improve due to reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Omokri urged Obi to reconsider his criticisms of the government, adding that global economic realities should be taken into account when analysing fuel price changes.