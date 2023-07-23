Reno Omokri Reacts To Photo Showing Ganduje Bowing To Greet Buhari

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to a photo making rounds online where the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje is bowing to greet President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the photo sighted by New Telegraph, Ganduje could be seen showing respect and humility towards Buhari.

Speaking on the development via his Instagram page, Omokri referenced those who made derogatory comments when the current Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, prostrated to greet Nigerian Lawyer, Afe Babalola.

According to the renowned political activist, without a culture of respect, political power will be a mirage.

He wrote: “Where are those who made snide remarks when Governor Oyebanji prostrated to Chief Afe Babalola

“Without a culture of respect, political power will be a mirage”

