Reno Omokri Reacts To Paul Enenche’s Wife’s Comment On Tithing

Popular political activist and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to Paul Enenche’s wife, Becky’s comment on tithing.

New Telegraph reports that the clergywoman stirred mixed reactions after she remarked that missing any tithe meant returning to square one.

Reacting to her statement, Reno Omokri took to his Instagram page to note that she had lied about what she said.

He claimed that they were using their brand of Godliness as a means to financial gains, noting that that was not the same faith that Jesus had given to mankind.

The activist went on to write extensively about the politicization of Christianity in the country, and how it has been utilized in various ways.

He wrote: “Becky Enenche lied. You do not go back to square one because you do not pay your tithe. This woman and her husband and others like her have turned the faith that Yeshua (Jesus) gave us into a scam.

“They are Yahoo boys, girls, men and women on the altar. Their brand of Godliness as a means to financial gain, not as a way to grow in holiness and morals, has given Christianity in Nigeria an odious reputation.

Yeshua’s pure teachings are the best Way to God to me. However, rather than this altered and monetised farce, Islam is far better than the poisonous and cancerous commercial Christianity these opportunists teach to fleece Nigerians.

This woman’s husband was the main culprit of the politicisation of Christianity during the #NigerianElections2023. He carried Peter Obi from church to church, where Obi told Christians, “church, take back your country”.

“But when Peter Obi insulted the church and blamed night vigils for the economic hardship in Nigeria, did Paul Enenche speak?

“This same Paul Enenche heaped curses on those he claimed rigged the election and chested Peter Obi. He did this on the altar, and it was recorded. Today, President Bola Tinubu looks healthier than when he assumed office. So much for Enenche’s curses!

“I have read Scripture in the original Hebrew, Aramaic, and Koine Greek languages. The word “devourer” in the King James Version of Malachi 3:11 is an agricultural term. It is common in agriculture.

“The devourer there just means an agricultural pest. It will be clear if you read that verse in the original Hebrew or a modern-day English version. Let me give you some versions:

“I will prevent pests from devouring your crops, and the vines in your fields will not drop their fruit before it is ripe,” says the LORD Almighty.”-New International Version.

“I will also stop locusts from destroying your crops and keeping your vineyards from producing.”-Contemporary English Version.

“I will rebuke the locust for you so that it will not destroy the produce of your soil, and your vine in the field shall not be barren, says the LORD of hosts..”-New Revised Standard Version.

“The King James Bible was written in 1611. Many words used in the KJV have different meanings today. For example, the word Africa is not used in the KJV. Instead, Africa is called Cush and Black peoples are called Cushites.

In 1611, agricultural pests were called devourers. That is why Malachi 3:11 in the King James Version says:

“And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in the field, saith the LORD of hosts.”

“It does not mean that God will kill you if you do not pay your tithes.

“The reason why agricultural terms are always used when referring to tithes in Scripture and the Bible is that tithes were an agricultural tax imposed on Jews from the eleven tribes other than the tribe of Levi and meant for the Levitical priests because they were not given a land inheritance when Moses divided up the promised land.

“Even Yeshua, who we follow (not worship), did not collect tithes.

“Yeshua Hamasiach (Jesus Christ) only mentioned tithes when He mentioned them strictly in agricultural terms and only to the Pharisees who were under the law. We see this in Matthew 23:23:

“Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices–mint, dill and cumin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law–justice, mercy and faithfulness. You should have practised the latter, without neglecting the former.”

“There is no single instance of paying monetary tithes in Scripture.

The only alternative to agricultural produce was alcoholic beverages. We see this in Deuteronomy 14:24-26:”

