Reno Omokri: Many Nigerians Don’t Want Justice For Mohbad

Nigerian human rights activist and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has opened up on his view on the #JusticeforMohbad movement.

Omokri who spoke on Friday after a long interview with Marlians Music boss, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley regarding the controversy surrounding the death of the late singer, Mohbad said many Nigerians may not be seeking genuine justice for the 27-year-old singer whose death is still a mystery.

According to the rights activists, rather than justice a form of mob action against individuals they have already deemed guilty in the controversial death of former Marlian signee, Mohbad.

The social media influencer added that the focus of the movement seems to be on swiftly punishing specific individuals who have been labelled as ‘guilty’ by the media, without allowing for due investigation and legal processes by the authorities.

Taking to his X page in a series of tweets, Omokri expressed sympathy for the Nigeria Police Force, saying no matter their findings, they might not satisfy the demands of those advocating for justice in Mohbad’s case.

He opined that so many individuals have already identified certain persons they believe should be held accountable, and anything short of that would lead them to contest the police’s findings, accusing them of bias or bribery.

He wrote, “Many Nigerians actually do not want #JusticeForMohBad. What they want is mob Justice against identified people they don’t like. To them, Justice For MohBad means that it just must be a certain person or persons.

“I am really feeling sorry for the @PoliceNG. If their report clears certain persons, some people will insist they have been bribed or otherwise compromised. They don’t want an investigation. They want an inquisition.”

See below;