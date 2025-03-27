Reno Omokri Knocks Those Attending School Reunion With Luxury Items

Share

Reno Omokri, a human rights activist and former presidential aide, has taken to his social media page to berate people who attend their school reunion party to show off luxury items and expensive lifestyles.

Taking to his X page on Wednesday, Reno Omokri questioned people who drive Bentleys and wear Rolex watches to school reunion parties.

He described such people as cruel, asserting that a lot of people have pushed their colleagues into depression and even suicide by attending events with their fellow mates flaunting their wealth.

He wrote, “We know you are successful. But don’t go to your school’s reunion party with your Rolex and Bentley. It is just cruel! How do you expect your classmates who have not made it to feel?”

“Many of you have caused depression and even suicides by going to an occasion that is meant to bring back good memories only to create sad remembrances for your classmates.” “Just show up and don’t show off. You don’t help, and you still want to oppress. What type of wickedness is that? You all started with nothing together. And nothing will follow you when you leave this world as we all must!”

