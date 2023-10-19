Reno Omokri Knocks Peter Obi As Mr Ibu Seeks Financial Assistance

Former presidential aide and social media activist, Reno Omokri has mocked the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for not helping Nollywood actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu financially, despite his plea for financial assistance regarding his health issue.

New Telegraph recalls that in the build-up to the 2023 general election, the comic actor was a strong supporter of the Obidient movement and supported Peter Obi in his presidential ambition.

However, the renowned actor had called for national prayer and financial assistance for his health, while laying in his hospital bed.

Reacting to the development, Reno Omokri took to his social media page to sympathize with the actor for his health challenges and dragged Peter Obi for failing to help the actor despite how Mr Ibu had campaigned for him.

He, however, urged his supporters to offer whatever financial assistance that they can to Mr Ibu.

Reno recounts how Mr Ibu and his daughter were dancing in the streets in their bid to promote him.

The critic urged the Anambra-born politician to come to the aid of Mr Ibu at this time of his need.

He wrote, “I sympathise with John Ikechukwu Okafor, AKA Mr Ibu, over his ailment, and I urge all #RenosNuggeteers to donate to the account number he put out. Please do not ignore his cries for help. I also urge members of the public to donate.

“However, this is a man who publicly endorsed Peter Obi. He and his daughter danced for Peter Obi and broke the Internet. They went out on the streets campaigning for Obi. The same Peter Obi boasted that he was richer than President Biden of the US, who at the time of Peter’s boast was worth $8.2 million.

“After all that John Okafor did for him, perhaps Mr Peter Obi can support him by paying Mr Ibu’s medical bills. I am even surprised that Peter Obi did not remember to post about Mr. Ibu on his birthday yesterday. Even at that, Peter Obi should help him in his time of need.”

