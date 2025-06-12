Reno Omokri Denies Payment For Supporting Tinubu, Cites Patriotism

Share

Nigerian socio-political activist and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has refuted claims that his public support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration is financially motivated.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, Omokri stated that his endorsement of the administration stems solely from a deep sense of patriotism and a desire to see Nigeria progress.

The former spokesperson to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan clarified that he is not on the payroll of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, despite his consistent defense of several of President Tinubu’s policies.

“So who was paying me between 2015 and 2023 when I was traveling all over on matters concerning Nigeria?” Omokri asked during the program.

“Why would anyone give me money? I’m doing this not just for the love I have for Tinubu, but the love I have for Nigeria.”

Omokri, known for his vocal criticism of opposition candidates—especially Labour Party’s 2023 presidential contender, Peter Obi—emphasized that his current stance is not politically or financially influenced.

He cited a recent example where he personally financed a fact-finding visit to Lagos to investigate claims surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“I came to Lagos because people have spread wrong information about the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. I bought a ticket with my own money, gathered journalists and ordinary Nigerians, and even bought a drone to verify that the 30-kilometer stretch of the highway is complete,” he explained.

Omokri has been actively using his platform to counter what he describes as misinformation about the administration’s performance, particularly in the area of infrastructure development.

His public defense of the Lagos-Calabar highway project has gained attention, especially amid criticism from political opponents and civil society groups.

The activist’s strong alignment with the Tinubu administration has sparked speculation about potential political affiliations or benefits. However, Omokri insists that his only motivation is national interest and truth.

“I have always stood for what I believe is in Nigeria’s best interest, regardless of who is in power,” he said.

