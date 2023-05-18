Reno Omokiri Begs IGP, Says Seun Kuti Is Suffering From PTSD

Nigerian author, social media influencer and political activist, Reno Omokri has pleaded for the release of the renowned singer, Seun Kuti over claims of having Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Recall that Seun Kuti turned himself over to the police following an arrested warrant placed on him after assaulting a Police officer in uniform.

However, the singer has since been in police custody even though a magistrate court in Lagos granted him bail hours after his arrest.

Reacting to the development, the self-acclaimed political activist, Reno Omokiri took to his verified Twitter handle to tweet about Seun’s PTSD due to his childhood as well as condemning his act over the assault.

He wrote, “What Seun did was wrong. And I condemn it. But Seun has a history with the police and the military that has scarred him for life.

“They beat his Septuagenarian grandmother and threw her from the first floor to the ground. She died from the injuries sustained.

“His father carried her coffin to Dodan barracks in tears! Till today, NOBODY was punished for the crime against Olufunmilayo Kuti. They beat his father to an inch of his life.

“Multiple times. They burnt down their residence, with multiple vets and other property. They were never paid compensation. The police raided the shrine episodically, right from when Seun was a baby to his adulthood.

And even in this incident involving the slap, there was provocation from the policeman. I am not saying that the provocation justified the slap. My motive is just to put things in context.

He went further to condemn his act by saying; What he did was condemnable. It is unacceptable. But when you look at his personal history, there are mitigating circumstances.

“And I beg the Inspector General of Police to take Seun’s Post Traumatic Stress Disorder into account.

“Because even Buhari’s wife, Aisha, admitted that her husband also suffers from PTSD due to his experience with the Nigerian state apparatus.

The police are as institutionally to blame for what happened to that policeman as Seun. Let us do a story here and not just justice.”