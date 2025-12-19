RenMoney Partners GOtv For Boxing Night 34 Jam Festival

Leading microfinance bank, RenMoney, has been announced as a key partner for GOtv Boxing Night 34 Jam Festival, the sports and entertainment event, scheduled for 26 December at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The partnership strengthens the festival’s profile as one of Nigeria’s most anticipated year-end sporting and entertainment events. GOtv Boxing Night 34 Jam Festival will feature a packed bill of national and international bouts alongside live musical performances by top artistes and comedy by ace comedians.

Conceived as a familyfriendly year-end attraction, GOtv Boxing Night 34 Jam Festival combines elite-level boxing with live entertainment to create a memorable festive experience for fans.

Speaking on the partnership, Jenkins Alumona, CEO of Flykite Productions, said RenMoney’s involvement reflects its belief in the potential of Nigerian boxing and the growing influence of the GOtv Boxing Night brand.

He noted that the collaboration will enhance the festival’s organisation and overall delivery. “We are pleased to welcome RenMoney, a leading fintech company, on board.

Their support helps us maintain the high standards that audiences expect and enjoy. This partnership underscores the confidence that leading brands have in the work being done to grow boxing and youth culture towards the elevation of their appeal,” Alumona said.