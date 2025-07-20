Renjun’s Solo Variety Genius Content Drops Tonight

Fans of NCT’s Renjun are already counting down the hours to the release of his highly anticipated solo content titled “Artistic Honmoon of Renjun”.

Premiering on Sunday night, July 20, at 7 PM KST, the Renjun is set to steal hearts once again with the solo stage of variety brilliance.

The episode is part of the trending variety series “What An Idol”, where idols show off unexpected charms, wit, and creative sides outside the music stage.

Renjun, known for his delicate voice and deep artistic flair, is expected to shine in this intimate, imaginative feature.

The hashtag #RENJUNonWhatAnIdol is trending globally, as fans rally in excitement for what promises to be a heartwarming and aesthetically rich solo appearance.

Many are expecting this episode to be both calming and emotionally moving, a true reflection of his duality as an artist and performer.

Stay tuned tonight at 7 PM KST and prepare to be taken on a soft, artistic honeymoon with Renjun himself.