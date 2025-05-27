New Telegraph

May 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Renewed Taraba Attacks…

Renewed Taraba Attacks Leave Over 30 Dead, Many Injured

Over 30 persons are said to have been killed and many others injured following an attack by suspected herders on a farming community in Munga Lelau of Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The incident followed a mutual suspicion between farmers and herders as to the whereabouts of their cattle.

This led to attacks and counterattacks by neighbours who have lived for decades as one entity.

The victims were given a mass burial within the community as their tradition demands for anyone killed during a crisis.

Unlike another attack, which claimed two lives in the Bandawa community after a farmer confronted the attackers for encroaching on his farm with their cattle, eyewitnesses say these assailants came on motorcycles.

They shot sporadically and set some buildings in the village ablaze. The attacks took place over the weekend in the North-Central state.

Residents say they have lived peacefully for decades with the Fulani tribe and alleged that it’s a case of compromise by security agencies and masterminded by their neighbours.

One of the affected residents, Alpharis Philemon, described the incident as disheartening.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

APC Chief Urges Party To Woo More Opposition Members
Read Next

DPO Killed As Hoodlums Burn Station In Kano
Share
Copy Link
×