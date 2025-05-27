Renewed Taraba Attacks Leave Over 30 Dead, Many Injured

Share

Over 30 persons are said to have been killed and many others injured following an attack by suspected herders on a farming community in Munga Lelau of Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The incident followed a mutual suspicion between farmers and herders as to the whereabouts of their cattle.

This led to attacks and counterattacks by neighbours who have lived for decades as one entity.

The victims were given a mass burial within the community as their tradition demands for anyone killed during a crisis.

Unlike another attack, which claimed two lives in the Bandawa community after a farmer confronted the attackers for encroaching on his farm with their cattle, eyewitnesses say these assailants came on motorcycles.

They shot sporadically and set some buildings in the village ablaze. The attacks took place over the weekend in the North-Central state.

Residents say they have lived peacefully for decades with the Fulani tribe and alleged that it’s a case of compromise by security agencies and masterminded by their neighbours.

One of the affected residents, Alpharis Philemon, described the incident as disheartening.

