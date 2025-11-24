Renewed Push For National, Regional Trade Growth As NITF Returns 14 Years After

There was palpable excitement as the Nigeria International Trade Fair (NITF) returned to its historic home – the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex – after 14 years of hiatus.

Organised by the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board (LITFCMB), the 10-day fair opened on November 21 at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex with a renewed commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s role in regional and international commerce.

The ceremony brought together government leaders, investors, industry executives, and private sector partners to mark the official commence ment of this year’s exhibition held under the theme, “Trade, Technology and Transformation: Leveraging Digital Trade for Economic and Industrial Growth”.

The event was attended by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole; the Minister of State for Industry John Eno; the Ministry of Trade and Investment Permanent Secretary Nura Rimi; the Small Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) Director-General Charles Odii;and the Etsu Nupe Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

Their participation underscored the national relevance of the Fair as a platform for investment, business expansion, and state-level collaboration.

In her opening remarks, the Executive Director of LITFCMB, Vera Ndanusa, reaffirmed the Board’s statutory mandate to organise trade fairs across Nigeria and its renewed focus on restoring the Complex as a functional, nationally relevant centre for business.

She emphasised that the Fairground is being repositioned to support enterprise growth, investment inflow, and wider participation across sectors.

“Our goal is to create and sustain an environment where trade thrives, businesses can scale, and investment can flow freely,” she said, stressing that “a truly vibrant trade ecosystem must be inclusive, and inclusivity begins with access.”

In her remarks, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, reinforced the Fair’s importance in the current economic landscape, noting that the platform continues to shape the direction of trade and business nationwide.