Renewed Insurgency: Enlist More Men Into Military, Nigerians Tell Tinubu

Following the renewed wave of insecurity, especially in the North- west, North Central, FCT and other parts of Nigeria, Nigerians have called on President Bola Tinubu to enlist more Nigerians into the military with the hope of tackling the ugly situations.

In separate interviews with individuals and ethnic nationalities, they were unanimous in their call on the president not to deal with the bandits, hoodlums, kidnappers and the like with kid gloves.

It would be recalled that since Christmas eve, things are no longer the same in Benue, Plateau, Sokoto, Zamfara states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the marauders going on rampage, killing, burning houses, abducting people for ransom and rustling animals.

For instance in Bokos and Barkin Ladi Local Govern- ment Areas of Plateau State, over 195 people were said to have died in the Saturday night to Tuesday morning attacks in December last year. However, the Nigerian Red Cross, a Non-Governmental Organization in Bokkos disclosed that 161 deaths were recorded with 32,604 persons affected.

The attack affected 84 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi and left 29,350 persons displaced. Furthermore, the Red Cross said that the coordinated attack left 301 persons injured and 27 houses burnt.

In the FCT, kidnappers were just going into houses, disguising as military or policemen and abducting their victims. A man and his six daughters were abducted in a night. The man was released to go and look for money to pay for the release of his daughters to which the kidnappers demanded for N60 million each.

National President, Middle Belt Leaders Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, in an interview with one of our correspondents, lamented the killing and kidnapping of innocent citizens in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), North Central States as well as in the Northern region, stressed the propensity for the establishment of State Police as a deliberate strategy to curb the incessant attacks.

He implored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sit up in addressing the security challenges confronting elements”. On his part, the Special Adviser on Security to the Sokoto State Governor, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), said that the state is being terrorized by bandits, who usually come and attack people from neighbouring Zamfara State and Niger Republic .

Usman stated that he is also collaborating with various stakeholders, such as law enforcement agencies and intelligence services, to ensure coordinated efforts in maintaining the safety and security of the state. “I assure you, we will soon have the right security architecture in place, which entails coordinating all the apparatus of security in the state, including vigilantes to nip the menace of banditry in the bud.

“Remedies for incessant attacks include, involving all the necessary stakeholders, such as community leaders, traditional and religious leaders because this will aid intelligence gathering, “Moreover, our security operatives now take the fight to them unlike in the past when they only response to distress calls.

“So, the pocket of attacks in some places now is being perpetrated by the fleeing bandits, who are trying to escape the ongoing coordinated military onslaught in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states.

And God willing, it would soon disappear and become history.” Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike said: “It is no longer going to be business as usual. Everything has to be done to protect lives and property. Without protection of lives and property, then, we have no business in government.

My coming here today is to assure you that we are very serious. All those criminals, bandits, enough is enough! “We will do everything in our power to make sure that we will not allow this to happen again. That is why just this morning, Mr. President has given me approval to provide everything required to the security agencies.

And just like what Etsu-Bwari and Sarkin-Bwari said, it is not by merely talking; we are serious. “Security agencies will not have any reason to say that they are not equipped; we will provide everything required. I know how big Bwari is.

I know that you have boundaries with three states: Niger State, Kaduna State and Nasarawa State. I know because these bandits were chased away from the Northeast. So, they are making their way here. We will make it hot for them.”