Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has pledged to promote inclusiveness and strengthen strategic coordination across all party structures to advance President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Uzodimma, recently appointed by President Tinubu as the Renewed Hope Ambassador, stated this on Monday while briefing journalists after a meeting with other state ambassadors.

He explained that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors platform was created to anchor the leadership vision of the administration as captured in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The whole idea is to help identify the progress, achievements, and successes already recorded by the Tinubu administration and ensure citizens are aware of them.

“Of late, it has become clear that due to gaps in message dissemination, some people are not aware of the many accomplishments under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including the President’s efforts in recovering the national economy. The President has also stabilised the political space,” he said.

Uzodimma, who also chairs the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), acknowledged some security challenges but described them as contrived by certain politicians, saying, “This should not distract Mr President”.

He emphasised that the mandate of the ambassadors is to enlighten Nigerians on the administration’s progress, particularly the recovery of the economy.

“For instance, state governments—the sub-national governments—are now receiving three times more funding than they did before 2023. With this increased funding, states and local governments can now undertake meaningful development. When sub-nationals develop, Nigeria automatically develops.

“This is not about political campaigns or elections. It is about acknowledging that a leader came, saw, and brought to the table solutions we have sought for over 40 years.

“We are excited to be the apostles of his administration, taking this message of hope to the people so that every Nigerian can have their hope renewed,” he said.

Speaking on rising insecurity, Uzodimma alleged that some individuals were attempting to create “a synchronised national crisis in the name of insecurity.”

“Attacking schools and churches is a bad style of politics. We rise today to condemn such politics and to assure Mr President that all 36 state governors stand united behind him in restoring normalcy and tackling this monster called insecurity.

“We also call on Nigerians to defend the national interest and reject this orchestrated insecurity by mischievous elements. It is not about the President or any individual.

“It is about our collective destiny, our nation, and our national interest. We need cohesion. We need peace. We need to exist. Nigeria must lead, and others in Africa will follow,” he said.