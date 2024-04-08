Renewed Hope: Tinubu Will Restore Economy, Says Oduah

Erstwhile Minister of Aviation Stella Oduah has promised that President Bola Tinubu will reposition the economy for sustainable stability and growth. She gave the assurances at the weekend while addressing the Igbo Business Community in Abuja.

Oduah saluted the President for his commitment to the infrastructure development of the South East. She praised Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership for appointing Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma as the Coordinator of the party’s activities in the South East.

According to her, she joined the APC recently because of Uzodinma appointment as well as his efforts in bringing federal presence and development to the region. The ex-minister said: “President Tinubu is a listening leader and silent achiever. He is not given to propaganda, media hype, and showboating. “He is focused on the mandate, and his achievements are non-speculative but real and verifiable.

“His policies are practical methodical and strategically geared towards unlocking the productive potential of the nation. “With the steady implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda and its acceptance by Nigerians, this administration is silently reigniting the ingenuity of Nigerians and creating massive job opportunities, especially for our youths in every sphere of the economy.”