Renewed Hope: No Section Of Nigeria’s Left Out In Infrastructure Devt, Says Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has asserted that no section of the country has been left out in infrastructural development by the Federal Government.

The minister, who promised to soon publish the infrastructural projects delivered by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, said this yesterday while briefing journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the President at the Villa.

Apparently responding to recent allegation of neglect of a part of the country in infrastructure development by the President, the minister said: “Mr. President has done extremely well in both urban and rural infrastructure.

“And I promised that I’m going to publish all the projects—over N10 trillion—across the entire country. “I’m trying to be correct and that will be next week. No section of the state or country is left out in the infrastructural development, roads and bridges.”

He provided updates on massive road and bridge investments across the country. He said: “For the Abuja road projects, he said the first section covers 118 kilometers, costing N286 billion of which N75 billion has already been paid by Mr President, representing 30 per cent.

“More than half of the work is completed. The second phase is 164 kilometers at N502 billion with 30 per cent of that amount, about N150 billion, recently released.” On the Abuja-Kano road, which spans 72 kilometers and costs N450 billion, 30 per cent has been released to contractors.

In addition, the Abuja County application project valued at $22 billion dollars has also received a 30 per cent payment for ongoing work. Regarding regional upgrades, Umahi said funds have been released to cover all four sections of the road between Bauchi and Gombe, and further monies were disbursed through the Sukuk bond to support the Gombe projects, which have also commenced.

Highlighting infrastructure critical to the oil sector, he revealed that the President has released 30 per cent of the N156 billion allocated for the Nembe Bridge project. Once completed, this would eliminate the need for air-boat transport or flights to oil rigs.