Renewed Hope Initiative Non-Partisan – Adeleke

The First Lady of Osun State, Mrs. Titilola Adeleke, has debunked allegations made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader in the state, Mrs. Kudiratu Fakokunde, claiming that beneficiaries of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Business Grant were deliberately short-changed.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the First Lady, Adeleke Adewale, the allegations were described as “false, misleading, and politically motivated.”

The statement clarified that the Renewed Hope Initiative, spearheaded by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is a non-partisan empowerment programme designed to uplift grassroots women in business nationwide, irrespective of political affiliation.

“For clarity, the RHI allocated 500 slots to Osun State, with 200 slots specifically allotted to the APC to ensure fairness and inclusivity,” the statement read.

“This clearly shows that the programme is not politically motivated but focused on empowering women from all backgrounds.”

Mrs. Adeleke emphasized that her office has consistently managed empowerment initiatives with transparency and fairness, noting that members of opposition parties have benefitted from previous interventions facilitated through her office.

“It is unfortunate that a noble initiative meant to empower women across the country is being politicized. Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s vision for RHI is to support Nigerian women regardless of political, religious, or social affiliations,” the statement added.

The Osun First Lady urged the public to disregard the claims, assuring that her office remains committed to delivering impactful programmes for women across the state in line with the Renewed Hope vision.