Renewed Hope Initiative: First Lady Disburses N50m To Elderly In Oyo

The elderly in Oyo State received financial and healthcare support under the third edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) on Tuesday, as the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, unveiled a ₦50 million intervention aimed at enhancing the welfare and wellbeing of senior citizens in the state.

The event, held at the Local Government Training School, Secretariat, Ibadan, is part of the nationwide rollout of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Social Investment Programme, themed “Finding Joy in Old Age.” Senator Tinubu, who is also the National Chairman of the RHI, was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Ajibike Lawal.

Under the scheme, 250 elderly citizens aged 65 and above are benefiting from financial assistance, in line with the national programme implemented across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, including veterans of the Armed Forces and Police.

Speaking through her representative, the First Lady emphasized that the initiative was designed to remind elderly Nigerians that they are valued and appreciated, especially during the festive season.

“Our elderly citizens deserve care, dignity, and appreciation for their years of contribution to nation-building. This programme is one of the ways we are saying that you matter and that you are not forgotten,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu explained that the Oyo State intervention forms part of a ₦1.9 billion nationwide disbursement under the third edition of the scheme. “A total of One Billion, Nine Hundred Million Naira is being disbursed across the country this year. Each state, including Oyo State, receives Fifty Million Naira to support 250 elderly beneficiaries, with each person receiving ₦200,000,” she stated.

She added that the initiative extends beyond financial support, providing beneficiaries with free medical check-ups and essential health services, highlighting the programme’s focus on holistic wellbeing. “This programme is not only about money; it is about promoting a happy, healthy, and prosperous lifestyle for our senior citizens.

We encourage you to prioritise your health and spend quality time with your loved ones,” the First Lady added.

She further reiterated the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to the welfare of Nigerians, noting that the Renewed Hope Initiative complements the Federal Government’s broader social protection policies.

In her welcome address, the Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Toyin Balogun, described the programme as a demonstration of compassionate and people-centred governance.

“Today’s programme reflects our shared belief that our elderly citizens deserve dignity, quality healthcare, and continuous support. We are deeply honoured by the concern shown by Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Initiative,” Balogun said.

She also commended the First Lady of Oyo State, Engr. Tamunominini Makinde, for strengthening the initiative by funding an expanded healthcare component.