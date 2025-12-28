Renewed Hope Initiative: APC’s Engine For National Dev, Party’s Growth Strategy – Yahaya

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has described the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the strategic vehicle through which APC-led governments at all levels are delivering on their mandates to Nigerians.

The Governor made the remarks while receiving the North-East Zonal Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative and former Governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda, at the Government House, Gombe. Governor Inuwa Yahaya lauded the collective resolve of the Tinubu-led APC government, noting that the leadership is focused on improving the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians.

He emphasized that the vision of the Gombe State Government is in line with the mission of President Tinubu and the guiding principles of the APC, which he said underpin the Renewed Hope Initiative. “As Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, the majority of us are APC governors, just as the Federal Government is APC. We all emerged under the Renewed Hope mantra, which truly encapsulates the ideals and principles upon which our party is built,” the Governor stated.

He further noted that the initiative serves as the platform through which the APC-led government translates policies into tangible benefits for the people. The establishment of various committees, he added, has strengthened the party’s resolve to ensure continuity in governance at all levels.

Observing the current political landscape, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed optimism about growing confidence in the APC across the country.

“If Nigeria eventually becomes a one-party nation as a result of progress and performance, so be it, provided it delivers development and improved welfare for the Nigerian people,” he said.

The Governor called on party members and stakeholders to remain focused, confront challenges decisively, and ensure that the Renewed Hope Initiative reaches every corner of the country.

He stressed that Gombe State remains an APC stronghold and assured the delegation of a warm reception and productive engagement, always.

Speaking earlier, Malam Isa Yuguda commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his leadership qualities, describing him as a symbol of stability, justice, and equity in the North-East.

“As Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and a key leader in the North-East, we look up to him and revere him greatly.

We pray for him always because he consistently walks the path of justice and equity,” Yuguda said.

He pointed out that the primary responsibility of governance is the protection of lives and property.

While acknowledging the importance of infrastructure, Yuguda stressed that peace and security remain a sacred trust between leaders and the Almighty