Renewed Hope: FG Commissions 16 Projects In Sokoto

Share

The Federal Government has commissioned 16 key projects at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital (FNPH), Kware, Sokoto State, as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at reforming and strengthening the healthcare sector.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, said the projects align with President Tinubu’s strategic vision to enhance Nigeria’s health institutions through improved infrastructure, increased funding, strengthened manpower, and institutional support.

He commended the management of FNPH Kware for its prudent use of government resources, leading to the completion of the 16 impactful projects.

The projects include a molecular laboratory, intensive care unit, regional women and children drug dependency treatment centre, accident and emergency centre, multipurpose students’ hostel, school of post-basic nursing (psychiatry), an ICT centre, a new hall, and an alternative power supply system. Dr. Salako noted that these developments will significantly improve patient care and health outcomes at the facility.

He also highlighted that over 500 infrastructural projects and modern equipment have been delivered to federal tertiary health institutions nationwide. He added that the Federal Government has prioritized human resources in the health sector, employing over 15,000 health workers within the last year and supporting them through continuous professional development programmes.

In addition, the Nigeria Digital Health Initiative is being deployed to digitize healthcare delivery, improve service efficiency, enhance transparency, and promote quality care.

To address energy challenges in health institutions, Dr. Salako explained that the government is investing in alternative energy sources, particularly solar power.

He said plans are underway to convene a National Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector to build a better framework for alternative energy and attract investment into powering healthcare facilities.

The government has also approved a Social Action Fund to empower 109 communities across Nigeria to implement health-promoting projects that address the social determinants of health.

The minister further revealed that the Federal Government is preparing to launch the Renewed Hope Health Connect initiative, which will provide fully funded medical, surgical, ophthalmological, and audiological care to one million vulnerable Nigerians.

He also affirmed that the ministry has commenced implementation of the Nigerian National Mental Health Act, 2023, by establishing a mental health desk and is working towards creating a full department dedicated to mental health. Plans are in motion to integrate mental healthcare into primary health centres, decriminalize suicide, eliminate stigma, and regulate involuntary seclusion.

In his remarks, Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruku Wurno, praised the partnership between the state and the psychiatric hospital, noting that the integrated healthcare approach has expanded collaboration in service delivery. He lauded the Medical Director, Prof. Shehu Sale, for his transformative leadership and urged future administrators to sustain the hospital’s development trajectory.

Also speaking, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto welcomed the hospital’s progress, emphasizing the importance of meeting the country’s growing healthcare needs. He encouraged health sector leaders to promote inclusive policies and take actions that will alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the District Head of Kware, Alhaji Muhammadu Dan’iya, applauded Prof. Sale’s developmental efforts, saying that the community has benefitted immensely from the hospital’s improved services.

In his address, Prof. Shehu Sale said the hospital has been significantly transformed to deliver on its mandate of healthcare service, training, and research. He highlighted the hospital’s pioneering role as the first in the country to establish a School of Nursing and Midwifery alongside a Post Basic Psychiatric Nursing programme, as well as its success in training psychiatric consultants.

He commended President Tinubu for driving a healthcare agenda that is efficient, accessible, affordable, people-centered, and of high quality.

Share